Doctor who carved his initials into patients’ livers loses professional record

UNITED KINGDOM: Surgeon loses medical record for engraving his initials on patients’ livers. The crimes were discovered after a complaint from a professional colleague

British surgeon Simon Bramhall

Surgeon Simon Bramhall lost his professional registration after engraving his initials on the livers of two patients. The British doctor had already admitted that he signed the organs of two transplant patients in 2013. At the time, the case had been discovered by a colleague who denounced him. The information is from the Daily Mail.

Simon worked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, England. In 2017, he was ordered to pay a fine of 10,000 pounds (R$ 76,000) for the action, but continued to work for a few more years.

According to British media, Brahmhall said his move was to “relieve the strains of the operating room” after difficult and lengthy transplant operations.

In 2020, he even lost his license temporarily, as reported by the British broadcaster BBC, but this Monday’s decision takes him out of the operating rooms for good.

That’s because the case reached the court that reviews the work of doctors (MTPS), responsible for these decisions, and which considered this an “act of professional arrogance”.

The MTPS also said that while the marking did not harm the patients, the conduct amounts to a “disgusting violation of their dignity and autonomy”.

“The physical assault of two vulnerable patients while unconscious in a clinical setting, one of whom suffered significant and lasting emotional damage, seriously undermines the trust of patients and the public in the medical profession and inevitably brings the profession as a whole into disrepute.” the determination.