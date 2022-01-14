Dog takes his owner to save another dog, left for dead in a mud puddle

In September, William Thomas Green got up early to take his pet dog, Cokie, to the dog park. Even though it had rained all night, he wasn’t going to deny his outgoing partner a ride. But when he let go of Cokie, something caught his eye.

“Cookie immediately ran back to a corner of the park and kept looking at me,” Green told The Dodo. “I walked back to see what she was so worried about.” What Green found broke his heart.

Cokie took her owner to an abandoned dog, sleeping in a mud puddle. The hound had been abandoned during the night’s storm and was so thin and sick he couldn’t even stand.

Playback / tiktok

“I immediately went to the car and got food and water,” Green said. “After she ate and drank, she managed to stand up and didn’t want to leave my side.”

A new chance

At the vet, the dog was diagnosed with worms. She was also extremely malnourished and in the past was used for breeding. After the treatment, he took Lucy, the name he gave the pet, to his home in Huntsville, Alabama, in the United States. There, Lucy met the rest of her family.

“My wife’s parents fell in love with her instantly, and my younger brother-in-law did too,” Green said. “They took her in and she now weighs over 60 pounds (about 27 kilograms) and lives the happiest life of any dog ​​you will ever meet.”

Photo: William Thomas Green/The Dodo

Furthermore, Cokie and Lucy’s bond has also grown since their first unexpected meeting. “She and Cokie want nothing more than to play together in the yard and in the park,” said the tutor.

Playback / tiktok

“It’s so nice that she gets a second chance at life. I don’t know how she is so sweet after all she’s been through.”

Photo: William Thomas Green/The Dodo

With information from The Dodo.