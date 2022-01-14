Dollar closes down for the third consecutive day and approaches R$ 5.50 | Economy

The dollar closed down by 0.14%, quoted at R$5.5279, this Thursday (13), still in the midst of a global correction in the North American currency as a result of debates on the next steps of the monetary policy in the United States.

This was the currency’s third consecutive decline and the lowest price since November 17 of last year (R$ 5.5264).

As a result, the US currency accumulates a fall of 1.86 in the week and 0.84% ​​in the year. See more quotes.

In this session, data showing a slowdown in US producer inflation added to a consumer price reading on Wednesday (12) in line with expectations – which, according to experts, did not increase pressure on the North central bank. -American to raise rates more often than expected this year, as part of the markets feared.

On the external scene, concerns about a continued rise in Covid-19 cases remained and bets are growing that the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) will start raising rates in the world’s largest economy in March and will not be more aggressive than expected in the process of normalizing its monetary policy.

“There is an understanding that even higher interest rates abroad will not generate a significant reduction in liquidity in emerging markets, and this is giving this support to assets, including the real”, said Cleber Alessie, manager of the financial derivatives desk. from Commcor DTVM.

The European Central Bank highlighted on Thursday that high commodity prices, the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and a faster tightening of monetary policy could weigh on global growth this year.

On the domestic scene, pressure increased on the Central Bank regarding the pace of monetary tightening after the December inflation result came in above expectations. Currently, the Selic rate is at 9.25% per year, the highest level in more than four years. The market forecast is that it ends the year at 11.75% per year.

Higher interest rates in Brazil could benefit the real, as they would increase the profitability of the domestic fixed income market, attracting more resources to the country. But a higher Selic – which should reach double digits at the next February meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) – may also have a high cost to Brazilian economic activity, as it tends to curb consumer spending.

The market also continued with tax issues on the radar, in particular the pressure from public servants for salary adjustments.