Dollar: Closing of the Week | investing.com

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Dollar: Closing of the Week | investing.com 7 Views

Yesterday fell to the lowest price of the year and closed down 0.13%, at R$ 5.5286. During the day, the American currency came close to the technical support of BRL 5.50.

The deceleration of the dollar’s fall occurred in the late afternoon and responded to the signal deterioration in international markets. New York stock exchanges fell as much as 2%, which reduced losses against a basket of currencies, and interest rates on US Treasury benchmark bonds fell to the day’s lows, underlining the climate of risk aversion.

CHECK OUT: US Treasury Bond Yield Curve

Currency markets need to pay more attention to bond yields than short-term interest rates. The recent rally in central country sovereign bond rates served as a constraint on liquidity, which could potentially affect the outlook for emerging market assets such as Brazil’s currency.

We cannot forget that there are still internal factors such as fiscal risk and election as a potential source of setbacks to the Brazilian exchange rate.

The year 2022 begins with many uncertainties, whether in the external scenario, in which we see the beginning of a process of tightening monetary policy in the US, or in the internal scenario, in which we have a presidential election and all the complexity that this involves, amidst a sharp downturn in the economy.

The local operations yesterday reflected the strong downward adjustment of the US currency abroad, given the perception that the US will not be even more aggressive in the process of normalizing its monetary policy than expected.

The market understood that even higher interest rates abroad will not generate a significant reduction in liquidity in emerging markets.

There is also relief that the damage to Omicron’s shock growth may be limited.

Data today: in Brazil and in . We will have a speech by the President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde. Also speech by , member of Fomc.

Good business to all! Keep commenting to enrich our analysis and interactions are always welcome.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

North Korean Hackers Stole $400 Million in 2021, Most in ETH, Chainalysis Reveals

North Korean cryptocurrency hackers embezzled nearly $400 million worth of cryptocurrencies through cyberattacks in 2021, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved