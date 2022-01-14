“Duster is the Renault/Dacia Porsche 911” says the brand’s chief designer

The title phrase spoken by Miles Nurnberger, Dacia’s new lead designer, may seem a bit exaggerated. But he is right: the Renault Duster is the Porsche 911 of the French brand, and also of Dacia. Not because it is as iconic as the Beetle’s cousin, but because it has an evolutionary design that represents the brand as a whole.

Former chief designer at Aston Martin and responsible for the new DBX and Valkyrire, Nurnberg has joined the Dacia team after 14 years at the British brand. Its new mission is to expand the Romanian brand’s markets and distance itself from the brand image that only knows how to make cheap cars without any attraction.

As Brazilian Renault sells many Dacia models, such as Duster himself in addition to Sandero and Logan, we will also see influences from these new designs here. But why compare the Duster to the Porsche 911?. The lead designer explained in an interview with Top Gear magazine.

“The spirit, the reach, the robustness. Everything about Dacia is there and amplified in Duster.” Basically, the Duster is the model that determines how every Dacia (and some Renault) looks. This also happens with the 911 inside Porsche. Have you noticed that from the Macan SUV to the Taycan electric, it looks like a 911? This also happens in Dacia/Renault.

In addition, the Duster has changed generations, but has kept the essence of its style unchanged. The brand intends to always do this, bringing elements that automatically recognize it as the SUV it is, but adapting it to each era and different visual identity that Renault and Dacia will adopt.

Miles Nurnberg also said that he is more satisfied with the new phase at Dacia because, for him, “designing for the masses has always been my great pleasure also because you see your cars on the streets, but you see them being used for what you planned and used. you might even have one. That’s a lot harder on an Aston.”

