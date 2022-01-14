A survey by the US space agency (NASA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) concluded that the Earth’s temperature in 2021 was the sixth highest in history, signaling an upward trend that has been occurring since at least 2018 – and that should be higher in 2022 and beyond.

The agencies’ study took into account six different calculations that placed the year 2021 between the fifth and seventh places in the ranking of the hottest temperatures ever recorded on Earth. By some calculations, last year was alone in sixth place, while others tied the year in the same position with 2018 – another exceptionally warm year.

The Earth’s temperature rise has been gradual, but in the long term, scientists say it could become unbearable, causing a range of climate problems (Image: buradaki/Shutterstock)

“[A questão] it’s the long term, and it’s an indomitable upward march,” said climate scientist Zeke Hausfather of the Berkeley Earth monitoring group – author of one of the calculations considered in the survey. “It’s not as flashy as if 2021 was the hottest year on record, but wait a few more years and we’ll have another one of those [recordes]”.

According to all weighted calculations, the Earth’s temperature in 2021 was only not warmer because of the phenomenon “La Niña”, climatic period that acts in antithesis to the “El Niño” – the first cools the temperature of the oceans, while the second increases it.

However, the year 2021 had the hottest La Niña ever seen, that is, its effect of “cooling the Earth” is losing strength. At the same time, due to the advance of global warming and greenhouse gases getting more and more trapped on Earth, El Niño has been increasing its capacity.

“The long-term trend is very, very clear,” said Gavin Schmidt, a climate scientist who led NASA’s projections in the survey. “This is our fault. And that won’t stop until we stop increasing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.”

Carbon dioxide – popularly referred to as “carbon dioxide” (CO2, in the chemical formula) – is one of the biggest contributors to advancing global warming.

According to the survey data, the last eight years were the warmest in history, with temperatures varying around 1.1 degrees Celsius (ºC) in the last decade. It doesn’t seem like much, but according to a 2017 Yale University study, a single degree was enough to unbalance all marine life in a controlled piece of Antarctica.

In the study, the scientists heated a tiny patch below the surface by just one degree, and the immediate effect of this was that the bryozoan population doubled. And, like the extinction of a species, its overpopulation also causes considerable problems, with eventual lack of food and death.

Worse, scientists in the joint NASA and NOAA survey have tried to identify whether Earth’s temperature rise is accelerating, causing the numbers to grow ahead of schedule. According to them, it is impossible to say this with certainty, but the first signs point in that direction:

“I think we can already see the acceleration, but it’s not yet clear if it’s statistically robust,” Schmidt said. “If you just look at the last 10 years, how many of them were above trend compared to previous years? Almost all of them”.

According to NOAA, the Earth’s average temperature in 2021 was 14.7°C. The survey states that 25 countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East recorded their warmest years, including China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Iran, Myanmar and South Korea. When it comes to the oceans, the deepest regions (abyssal) – where the heat absorbed by the waters is more retained – also recorded a record increase.

“Ocean warming, in addition to whitening coral reefs and threatening the marine life on which we depend for around 25% of our protein intake, is destabilizing the Antarctic ice sheets and threatens to cause a massive rise in sea level. from the sea,” said study co-author Michael Mann, a climate scientist at Pennsylvania State University.

According to the scientists involved, the last time a temperature within or below the Earth’s average was recorded was in 1976. In comparative terms, 69% of our planet’s population has never experienced a year of mild temperatures, of according to data from the United Nations (UN).

