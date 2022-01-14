Electricity bill will rise after Bolsonaro authorizes loans to distributors

× Photo: Analogicus/Pixabay

In published decree this Friday (14th) at Official Diary of the Union (DOU), Jair Bolsonaro (PL) authorized The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) to set the rules for granting loans for the distribution companies. At credit operations will be paid by consumers, through extra fee on account light, which will rise.

As we have shown, Bolsonaro edited a provisional measure in December last year to help companies in the electricity sector and avoid tariffs in an election year. The text sent to Congress authorizes the granting of loans to companies and the creation of an extra tariff flag, in cases of water scarcity.

With the lack of rain and the low level of hydroelectric reservoirs throughout 2021, the government was forced to activate the thermoelectric plants, which produce more expensive energy. With the increase in the price of diesel and natural gas, distributors spent more to buy energy.

THE tariff flag created by the government last year, technically called water scarcity, what added BRL 14.20 for every 100 kW/h consumeds, did not compensate for the increase in energy companies’ expenses.

According to National Association of Electric Energy Distributors (Abradee), the loss of the sector is at least R$ 15 billion.

With the publication of the decree, Aneel will be able to calculate the size of the companies’ extra cost and define the rules for granting loans to distributors. According to industry analysts, despite the estimated loss of companies reaching R$ 15 billion, the total amount of loans can be R$6 billion. The offer of credit would be lower because the increase in the volume of rainfall in the country reduced the price of energy from the end of 2021 and favors the cash of distributors.

