Elizabeth II strips Prince Andrew of military titles

Record of Prince Andrew’s participation in the ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges, Belgium on September 7, 2019| Photo: EFE/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II withdrew military titles and royal patronage from her second child, Prince Andrew, at his request, after a US judge authorized a civil sexual assault case against him to proceed.

According to The Guardian, Andrew will no longer use the distinction “His Royal Highness” and Buckingham Palace has reported that “the Duke of York will continue to hold no public office and is defending himself in this case as a private citizen.”

Earlier, 150 military veterans had sent a letter to the Queen asking her to remove Andrew from his honorary military posts.

Royal Sponsorships are sponsorships by members of the royal family to organizations such as charities, giving visibility to their causes.

This week, a Manhattan judge rejected a request by Andrew to dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit filed by US attorney Virginia Giuffre, 38, against him.

She claims to have been a victim of sex trafficking by financier Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with powerful people, including Andrew, when she was 17. The Duke denies the allegations.