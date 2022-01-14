Employee accuses Lexa of dismissal for cause after assault at work

A former employee of Lexa and MC Guimê’s residence accused the artists of dismissal for just cause after being assaulted during the service. According to information released this Thursday (13), the former employee would have been hanged by another employee of the couple and, after the confusion, the former employers would have made the shutdown.

The dismissed employee was identified only as Ana Paula; and worked as a day laborer at the property. The fight would have started after she finished cleaning and the cook, called Ludmila, released the artists’ dogs around the place.

“There she [Ana] went to say: ‘You let the dogs out’, and a shack started between the two. Ana said that the cook [Ludmila] pulled her hair, hanged her, physical aggression took place. The diarist got desperate and went there to knock on the door of Guimê and Lexa’s room to ask for help”, reported Fabíola Reipert during the painting A Hora da Venenosa, from Balanço Geral SP (Record).

According to the journalist, Ana Paula stated that she did not receive assistance from the singers and that she was fired from her job for just cause after the attacks. In addition, the diarist said that she worked at the residence for a year, but that the period in full was not informed in her work card, and that she is not the first employee to be fired for just cause by the famous.

In a note sent to the board, Lexa’s advice said that the singer was woken up by punching her bedroom door and that, after the confusion, Ana Paula asked to be fired. The team also highlighted that there are no labor disputes with the former employee.

THE TV news contacted Lexa’s team, but received no response as of this writing.

Check out the report: