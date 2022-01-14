Empty shelves in markets are here to stay in 2022

Empty shelves in markets will continue to be the keynote in 2022 (Getty)

Empty shelves in the markets are here to stay and it will be difficult to find all the items in the market

Supply chain is having trouble filling shelves

Omicron is increasing supply chain disruptions

Social media is full of pictures of empty supermarket shelves, and the head of one of the biggest supermarket chains in the US says the situation will take weeks to improve.

read more

Albertsons had expected supply disruptions to be improving now, but “omicron has affected a little” that, Chief Executive Vivek Sankaran said Tuesday. As a result, the company still faces a number of products that are out of stock after months of similar headaches.

“We expect more supply challenges in the next four to six weeks,” he said on a conference call with Wall Street analysts after Albertsons reported earnings. “As a business, we’ve all learned to run it, we’ve all learned to make sure stores are still very presentable – give consumers as much choice as we can get.”

Social media is full of pictures of empty supermarket shelves, and the head of one of the biggest supermarket chains in the US says the situation will take weeks to improve. (REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger)

Omicron is increasing outages

Omicron is exacerbating disruptions to already stressed food supply chains. Rising infections in the US mean more workers are falling ill on farms, factories, distributors and retailers, limiting the flow of goods to shoppers, just as the variant drives people to eat more at home. Port congestion and winter weather in parts of the country are not helping either.

Online searches for basic goods are increasing, reflecting consumer anxiety about supplies. As of Tuesday afternoon, the list includes chicken, potatoes, spinach, pasta, beef, lettuce, eggs, cream cheese and cat food.

Keep reading

The Consumer Brands Association, which represents manufacturers of packaged goods, has called on the government to facilitate more coronavirus testing.

“The supply chain is fragile and unable to absorb more shocks – whether winter storms or, with much more impact, the micron – and this is showing up as empty shelves,” said Geoff Freeman, CEO of the trade group. “In the short term, this means supporting workers who are essential to the continuity of the supply chain. Testing is the most critical need.”