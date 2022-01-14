End of an era! Microsoft confirms that it has stopped producing the Xbox One

A day after we found out that Sony has resumed production of PS4 to make up for the shortage of PS5 on the market, the Microsoft confirms that it has stopped producing its previous generation consoles, the Xbox one.

In an interview with The Verge, the senior director of marketing for consoles revealed that this interruption had already occurred a few months ago, without informing the public, when the new Xbox Series S and X were released. What exists on the market today is remaining stock.

“To focus on the production of Xbox Series X and S, we have stopped production on all Xbox Ones until the end of 2020,” said the executive.

Unlike Sony, Microsoft seems confident of meeting demand for the Xbox Series S – which, at $299, is the most affordable next-gen video game. It is still in stock at major US retail chains.

Part of this successful strategy stems from the fact that, according to the general director of Xbox Phil Spencer, “we can make more Series S chips in the same space as we do Series X.”

At the time of the launch of the two new models, he also told The Verge that Microsoft was producing more of the X version than the S, but that the S’s lower price would eventually make it more popular.

