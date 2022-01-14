End of the secret: find out how and where the ‘BBB 22’ Leader’s room is | BBB

Enough of the mystery: there’s a Leader’s room at ‘BBB 22’, yes! But the space has changed a lot: it’s inside the house and can’t exactly be called a bedroom. Common upgrade and so, the room arrives like a loft for whoever takes the crown of the week.

The room, which left the lawn, is now on the second floor and even bigger. He will continue to receive guests, of course with that vip list! The fact is that the environment has new spaces for the crowned’s comfort and fun: a living area, bar, dance floor, wardrobe, dressing room and the already famous tactical table. Wow! How new!

In the color palette of loft, blue predominates with neon fluorescent elements. And the Leader board also has a new look: it will have the glow of an LED panel, which will display the image of the leader of the week, giving even more pomp to the recipient of the time and, of course, causing a little bit of envy in the other confined.

Released review, live and even more perks

From the same creators of #FeedBBB, here it is: “Leader’s Playlist” on ‘BBB 22‘, the commander of the week will have at his disposal a screen to make his own musical selection and, why not, promote a lively review with a select group of guests inside his room?! The new treat can be triggered by tokens during the reign week. However, only members of the VIP group can participate in the “little party”.

Another unique perk of leadership is the chance to create a direct bridge of interaction with the public: a live that the almighty can open directly on the #RedeBBB, for a limited time, during the warm-up for the Leader’s Party. This is an unprecedented opportunity in the program, the only one to strengthen ties with those who follow Big Brother Brasil outside the house! And it didn’t end there! The owner of the coveted crown will still have as a gift, in addition to the family portraits, a sticker album with striking images of his stay in confinement. We want too!

2 of 2 Big Day BBB22 — Photo: TV Globo Big Day BBB22 — Photo: TV Globo

Today is the day to meet the BBB22 participants. From the airing of the soap opera “O Cravo e a Rosa”, the list of members of the groups Pipoca and Camarote will be released and will be revealed throughout Globo’s programming.

THE ‘BBB 22‘ has general direction of Rodrigo Dourado, genre direction of cute and presentation by Tadeu Schmidt. The reality show is scheduled to premiere on January 17.

