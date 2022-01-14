Entities prepare reaction to defend young apprentice program – 01/13/2022 – Panel SA

Humberto Casagrande, president of Ciee (Company-School Integration Center), says that a group of entities that support the young apprentice program in Brazil is preparing a mobilization in defense of the work opportunity model.

He claims that the Bolsonaro government has been trying to weaken the apprenticeship program and fears that a new working group created by the Ministry of Labor last month will bring measures to reduce the scope of the reservation of places for young students in companies.

According to Casagrande, the mobilization will involve more than 400,000 apprentices and their families across the country. Representatives will start visiting parliamentarians in Brasília from February 8th.

“Only at Ciee, we have 1.7 million young people in the queue. Young people need the apprentice program to work and there is no vacancy for everyone. Instead of discussing how to create more vacancies, we have to defend what already exists “, says Casagrande.

Sought by the SA Panel, the Ministry of Labor says that the apprenticeship working group was installed within the scope of the National Labor Council in December 2021 and that the proposals discussed aim to improve the apprenticeship program.

“They are being discussed in a tripartite environment, with representatives of workers, employers and the government. The debates are in the initial phase and the deadline for conclusion is in the second half of March”, says the organ.

with Andressa Motter and Ana Paula Branco