Even with Gabigol and Everton Ribeiro, Neto detonates Tite for not having summoned another Flamengo holder: “You can’t stay out”

For Neto, the player will be greatly missed in the Brazilian team in the next games

There is no doubt that Flamengo has one of the best teams in Brazil. The club that will be led by Paulo Sousa has great players such as Pedro, Gabigol, Everton Ribeiro, Filipe Luis, David Luiz and Diego Alves. In theory, all players would be able to defend the Brazilian team, but Tite has passed over these professionals who work in international football.

This Thursday (13), Tite summoned only two names from Flamengo: Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol. Who detonated the players commanded by the selection was Neto. During the program “Os Donos Da Bola”, the former Corinthians player detonated the coach and asked the CBF to explain why the coaching staff has selected more professionals who work in France than in Brazil.



“Congratulations, [Tite]! How disgusting it is! Disgusting! 2002 World Cup… Who did we have as a striker? Ronaldo Phenomenon, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo. In 2022, who is the attack? And another thing: it seems that French football is better than ours. French football! Fifth Grade Football. Sorry! You need to play in the Premier League to be called up”, criticized Neto, who also regretted that Tite did not call forward Buno Henrique among other players who work in Brazil.

“To take Daniel Alves is a shame. It’s a shame to take Philippe Coutinho, who is not playing, nor is he playing. Giuliano plays more than him today, Paulinho, who is also not playing, Bruno Henrique [do Flamengo]. Dudu, from Palmeiras, cannot stay out of the World Cup”. Finished the former player.

Gabigol and Everton Ribeiro, who will join the other players on January 23, will lose Flamengo’s first rounds of the Campeonato Carioca.