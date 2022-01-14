Ex-major of MS imported material to combat covid to launder money, says PF · Jornal Midiamax

On June 11, 2020, the Boeing 747-400F landed at Florianópolis International Airport (SC), from China. The aircraft was loaded with 10 million protective masks against the coronavirus and PPE (Hospital Protection Equipment), which were acquired by a company linked to Sérgio Roberto de Carvalho, former major of the PMMS (Military Police of Mato Grosso do Sul).

The Federal Police identified that the importation of material to combat covid was carried out by a company investigated for suspected connection with the criminal organization led by Carvalho. The former major, a defendant in international drug trafficking and money laundering cases, is on the run and is wanted by Interpol.

According to the columnist Josmar Jozino, from UOL, between 2018 and 2019, the criminal handled BRL 2.25 billion, exporting 45 tons of cocaine to Portugal, Spain, Italy, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. In addition, it still ‘took advantage’ of the pandemic to launder money, importing inputs from China.

The discovery took place after Operation Enterprise, triggered on November 23, 2020. The action served 66 arrest warrants, one of them against Sérgio’s sister, Lucimara de Carvalho, 56 years old. The defendant’s cell phone was seized and the PF identified her exchange of messages with her brother.

It was found that the former major used a telephone line in Portugal to communicate with his sister about the use of the aircraft, payments of sea freight for importing clothes from China and making dollar deposits in Chinese bank accounts. In a message, Lucimara and a woman identified as Kelly deal with the importation of testing equipment for covid-19, masks and thermometers.

On June 2, 2020, a message confirms the import. Lucimara and Kelly were still talking about chartering yet another aircraft. On the cell phone of the ex-major’s sister, footage of the plane was found, shortly before taking off for Brazil.

Carvalho even tells that he contracted coronavirus and that he intended to import hospital products from China to the United States. On Lucimara’s cell phone, a print was found referring to court documents about a lawsuit against the State of São Paulo, about the cancellation of a commitment note of R$ 104.4 million, for the purchase of 36 million protective masks.

With this, the PF concludes that the documentation makes it clear that the criminal organization headed by the ex-major tried to sell the masks imported from China, financed with money from international drug trafficking.

Enterprise Operation

In all, 215 court orders were issued, with 66 arrest warrants and 149 search and seizure warrants. On the day of the operation, 40 arrests were carried out, three of them outside the country. Others involved, fugitives, continue to be arrested by the Federal Police. However, the leader of the criminal organization has not yet been located.

200 kilos of cocaine were also seized, in addition to 61 vehicles, 5 motorcycles, 4 trucks and 1 jet-ski. The blocked assets, in real estate, luxury cars, jewelry and aircraft, are valued at approximately R$ 400 million. Among the aircraft alone, 37 were hijacked, one of them in Spain, valued at US$ 20 million.

16 firearms, one simulacrum and 507 ammunition were also seized. The money found during the operation totaled BRL 1,141,002.00, U$ 169,352.00, € 9,000.00 and 1,120 Dirham (United Arab Emirates currency).