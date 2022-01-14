Exam/Idea: Lula has 41% of voting intentions against 24% for Bolsonaro

Former President Lula has 41% of voting intentions in the first round (photo: Miguel Schincariol/AFP and EVARISTO S/AFP)

Former President Lula extended his lead over current President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in polls. The last one, released this Thursday (1/13), by Instituto Ideia, contracted by Exame magazine, shows that PT currently has 41% of voting intentions in the first round, against 24% of the current president. Furthermore, Lula would beat any opponent in an eventual second round.

In third place in the survey is the former Minister of Justice and Public Security, Sergio Moro (Podemos), with 11%. In fourth place is the former governor Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 7%, and in fifth place, the governor of So Paulo, Joo Doria (PSDB), with 4%. The research points to a growth of the PT. In the last survey carried out by Exame/Ideia, in December 2021, he had 37% of the voting intentions, while Bolsonaro registered 27%.

In all, 1,500 people were interviewed by telephone between January 9 and 13. The margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points. The research confidence level is 95%, according to the institute. The Exame/Ideia survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number BR-03460/2022.

Check out some scenarios traced by the research:

First round

Scenario 1 – Stimulated

Squid (EN): 41%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 24%

Sergio Moro (Podemos): 11%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 7%

Joo Doria (PSDB): 4%

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD): 1%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 0%

Aldo Rebelo (no party): 0%

Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship): 0%

Andr Janones (Forward): 0%

Leonardo Pricles (UP): 0%

Luiz Felipe D’vila (New): 0%

None/White/Null: 7%

Don’t know: 4%

Scenario 2 – Spontaneous

Squid (EN): 34%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 20%

Sergio Moro (Podemos): 4%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 4%

Joo Doria (PSDB): 1%

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD): 0%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 0%

Aldo Rebelo (No party): 0%

Andr Janones (Forward): 0%

Others: 1%

None/White/Null: 12%

Don’t know: 25%

second round

Lula vs Jair Bolsonaro

Squid: 49%

Bolsonaro: 33%

White/Null: 13%

Don’t know: 5%

Lula x Joo Doria

Squid: 49%

Doria: 26%

White/Null: 21%

Don’t know: 4%

Lula vs Sergio Moro

Squid: 47%

Sergio Moro: 30%

White/Null: 19%

Don’t know: 4%

Lula x Cyrus Gomes

Squid: 47%

Ciro Gomes: 25%

White/Null: 24%

Don’t know: 4%

Ciro vs Jair Bolsonaro

Cyrus: 40%

Bolsonaro: 34%

White/Null: 19%

Don’t know: 7%

Sergio Moro vs Jair Bolsonaro

I live: 38%

Bolsonaro: 32%

White/Null: 25%

Don’t know: 5%

Jair Bolsonaro vs Joo Doria

Bolsonaro: 34%

Joo Doria: 28%

White/Null: 31%

Don’t know: 6%