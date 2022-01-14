‘Fans can expect a lot of effort for new titles’

On social media, Atlético-MG announced the arrival of the Argentine coach to replace Cuca, who resigned after winning the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil in 2021.

THE Atlético-MG finally has a new coach. This Thursday (13), Galo announced, on its social networks, the arrival of Antonio “Turco” Mohamed.

The bond between the parties only lasts until the end of the current season. At the age of 51, the Argentinian has accumulated several jobs, the last of which was carried out in Monterrey, from Mexico, in 2020.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

Even before being introduced, Mohamed recorded a video message to the Minas Gerais team’s fans and said that there will be “effort and a lot of struggle” for new titles in 2022. The Argentine joked that he will try harder to learn Portuguese.

In the video, Mohamed indicates that he should arrive in Brazil on Sunday (16). Also with a video on twitter, Sergio Coelho, president of Atlético-MG, sent a message to the Argentine coach and the fans about the arrival of the new coach.

The representative claimed that five interviews were carried out before he came up with the name of Mohamed. Among the names that Galo talked to were Jorge Jesus and Carlos Carvalhal, among others.

Sergio also joked that the new team commander likes to be called ‘El Turco’. Finally, the president wished the Argentine luck and made it clear that, if the work goes well, he will seek a contract renewal for another season.

Antonio Mohamed is the new coach of Atlético-MG Getty Images

This will be the Argentine coach’s first experience in Brazilian football. An idol at Huracán, the 51-year-old professional has a highlight in Monterrey, where he won several trophies. In addition to the Argentine and Mexican team, ‘El Turco’ also went through Colón, Independiente, Tijuana, América-MEX and Celta de Vigo.