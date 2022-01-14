fans compare home decor to Korean series Round 6

The decoration prepared in the external area of ​​​​the house of “BBB 22”, shown by Boninho in a video released on social media, made fans remember the series “Round 6”, which became the most watched in the history of Netflix in 2021.

The public commented on the similarities between the South Korean production and the reality show on TV Globo. “Where’s the doll”, joked one of the fans of the Brazilian attraction, remembering one of the challenges shown in the series.

Scene from the Netflix series ‘Round 6’ Image: Disclosure/Netflix

“Now we want to see how the tests will be”, joked another one in the sequence. “Congratulations on the tribute, Boninho”, said a third admirer of the “BBB”.

The network recently announced that the decor was inspired by the 70s, 80s and 90s, which preceded the show’s arrival.

The references will be present both in the game dynamics (such as the monster’s punishments) and in the decoration of the house, which will mix many colors, neons and grunge style, reported TV Globo.

Boninho tip

Boninho released the last tip before the presentation of the participants of “BBB 22”, confirmed for tomorrow on Globo’s schedule. The director showed the hands of people chosen for the reality show.

From speculation, splash talked to people close to him and confirmed that athlete Paulo André is among those confined in the cabin. The program premieres next Monday (17).

Understand the reasons for the delay in the announcement of the ‘BBB 22’ participants

splash found that one of the reasons why Globo was still holding the information of which names will be in the most watched house in Brazil is the “outbreak” of covid. Those “confined” with the disease would be from the group “Pipoca” (anonymous) and turned on the alert on the station.

Yesterday afternoon, Globo confirmed that three participants of “BBB 22” confined in a hotel in Rio tested positive for covid-19.

According to the broadcaster, the trio will enter the reality house after the other brothers, as soon as they are completely free of the virus.

There is still no information about members of the “Camarote” with positive tests for covid-19.

“BBB 22′ is scheduled to premiere on January 17th.