Far-right leader accused of sedition is arrested for trespassing on US Capitol | World

The leader of the Oath Keepers, one of the main far-right groups in the United States, and ten others were indicted for sedition (term used to refer to the organization of rebellion against constituted authority) and conspiracy to invade the Capitol on January 6, 2021. , announced this Thursday (13) the Department of Justice.

Stewart Rhodes, 56, who founded and directs the extremist group, and another alleged participant in the conspiracy, Ed Vallejo, were arrested on Thursday.

These are the most serious charges brought against participants in the Capitol raid and, if found guilty, could face up to 20 years in prison.

Nine of them were already being prosecuted for “conspiracy to commit crimes” and affect an official process, or for violent acts, which implies a certain degree of coordination.

The charge of “sedition”, which can carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, goes further. According to the indictment, Rhodes “associated” with some of his colleagues “to prevent the peaceful transfer of power”, “using violence”.

“They organized transport from all over the country to Washington, equipped themselves with all kinds of weapons, donned combat uniforms and were ready to respond to Rhodes’ call to arms,” ​​the document highlights.

At the time of the attack, this former military man who founded the Oath Keepers in 2009 was near the Capitol, but it is not certain if he entered the building.

In addition to Rhodes, law enforcement detained on Thursday in Arizona another member of the radical group: Edward Vallejo, 63.