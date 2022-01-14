Fátima Bernardes will leave Globo in the second semester, says columnist

the presenter Fátima Bernardes should leave Globo in the second semester, according to the column Zapping, by journalist Cristina Padiglione, from Folha.

The departure of Fátima from the station in 2022 is already taken for granted by the top echelon of Globo. In June, the presenter will complete ten years in charge of ‘Encontro’, and this year she will complete 35 years at the station.

About to turn 60, the presenter wants, according to the columnist, to slow down a little and enjoy life, in addition to avoiding the routine of facing so many trips on a daily basis, since she works in Rio de Janeiro and her boyfriend, Túlio Gadelha , lives in Recife (PE), in addition to his son Vinicius, who studies in France.

Within a year, Fátima had to withdraw from the program on two occasions, in December 2020, she discovered endometrial cancer, and in November 2021, she underwent shoulder surgery.

With the departure of the presenter, the “Encontro” should continue on the air, but there is still no definition of who would present the program in her place.

