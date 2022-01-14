Final Fantasy Origin will have around 71 GB on PlayStation 5

For PS5 owners who want to play Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, it’s better to organize the space left on the SSD. According to the publication of PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, the new game in the franchise will have about 71.50 GB on Sony’s next-gen console — without the update. day one.

The account (known for detecting updates to the PSN database) also reveals that the preload will be available from March 13th, two days before the early access period, which starts on March 15th only for those who pre-ordered. -sale. Check the publication:

https://twitter.com/PlaystationSize/status/1481578771539021826

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS5). Download Size: 71.50 GB (without the first day patch). Preload: March 13th. Release: March 15 (three days early access).

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be released in March 18th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Final Fantasy Origin Exclusive Content “Isn’t That Exclusive”

Square Enix promised some extra content in Final Fantasy Origin’s Digital Deluxe. The version would have three exclusive missions that would not be for sale later: “Trials of the Dragon King”, “Wanderer of the Rift” and “Different Future”. But the story is not quite that.

These quests are apparently listed in the game’s Season Pass, which can be purchased outside of Digital Deluxe. This, in theory, rules out such “exclusivity”. Know more!