Find out what time the list of confirmed candidates comes out by Globo · TV News

After releasing riddles and spoilers in recent weeks, Globo will finally put an end to the mystery of who are the participants from BBB22 this Friday (14). The list of famous and anonymous people officially confirmed by the station will begin to be released around 2:40 pm (Brasília time), during the interval between O Cravo e a Rosa.

The revelation of the names will continue throughout Globo’s afternoon and evening programming and should only end during the commercials for Um Lugar ao Sol.

The Big Day, as the action for publicizing the list of participants is called, is already a tradition of the program. In 2021, the contestants were announced six days before the premiere. This year, because of three cases of Covid-19 among the pre-confined, there was a delay in defining when the mystery would end.

“As part of the protocol, tests are carried out on all participants and, during this routine, three of them, who will be in the cast of this edition, tested positive. – are doing well, remain isolated and are being monitored by a medical team,” the station explained in a press release.

As soon as they are released by the doctors, they will be able to enter the BBB22 house. According to Globo, this arrival of those who tested positive for Covid-19 in the official confinement will happen in “an innovative way and without prejudice to the dynamics of the game”.

Earlier this week, Patrícia Poeta even said at the meeting that the names would be known on Thursday (13), but she had to go back and explain that it was not official information that she had passed on. Hours after the correction, Globo hit the hammer and defined the Big Day on Friday.

As a form of prevention against Covid-19, the presence of the audience and the brothers’ relatives will remain suspended this season. BBB22 will be presented by Tadeu Schmidt and will start on Monday (17) .

The reality show will have news in the mood boards: Rafael Portugal left CAT BBB and was replaced by Dani Calabresa, and Paulo Vieira will have a new space to make jokes on the program.