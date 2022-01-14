Find out when Globo will reveal names of future BBBs

Globo even tried to hold it back, but on the eve of BBB22’s debut, some information began to leak. Among them, the list with the publicity schedules of the 22 participants of the reality, which will begin to be announced next Friday (14/1), in the intervals of the global programming.

Something that drew a lot of attention is the fact that the schedule was accompanied by the initials of the names of the next brothers and sisters. This, of course, already raises a new wave of guesses about who officially integrates the cast of Big Brother Brazil.

Well, our bets you are tired of knowing. We are now taking the risk of trying to decipher at what moment next Friday the participants already announced by the column will be officially presented to the public.

The names will be announced during the broadcaster’s commercial breaks starting at 2:40 pm. The inserts that will put an end to the mystery that has dominated social networks in recent days go until 10 pm. Most of the ads will be made during the broadcaster’s prime time, as a strategy to leverage the audience. Between 8pm and 10pm, seven names will be revealed, with the following initials: A, F, S, N, P, C and Y. Will we have the announcement of Naiara Azevedo, Arthur Aguiar and Pedro Scooby in this wave of names? Or will the P of prime time be that of Paulo André, the main sprinter in Brazilian athletics? Just watching to find out…

In the late afternoon, a B, at 5:55 pm, calls attention to the announcement of Brunna Gonçalves, dancer and wife of Ludmilla. At 6:30 pm, the initial of the name to be revealed is T, which suggests that Tiago Abravanel will be officially presented to the public as BBB at this time. After denying being confined, in a phone call made by this column, the name of the actor, singer and presenter returned to the lists after columnist Fefito, from BuzzFeed Brasil, brought details about the negotiation that placed the most famous grandson of Silvio Santos in the main reality of the Brazilian TV.

