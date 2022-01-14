Find out where to redeem this Thursday’s Genshin Impact Codes (January 13, 2022)

codes Genshin Impact for today, January 13, 2022. Redeem now, remember that codes can expire at any time. See more information in this post.

Genshin Impact, is a free game by MiHoYo, which allows players to explore a huge world and perform a huge number of unpaid activities. Check out the list of codes we released today for the game below.



–Continues after advertising–

One of the strategies to increase the character list and gain access to some of the most powerful characters, you will need to have a lot of Protogems in your inventory that you can get them as you progress in the game, but thanks to the codes promotional you can get more for your account.

It is worth remembering that Genshin Impact codes of today, January 13 from 2022 can expire at any time, so don’t waste time and redeem quickly for the opportunity to claim all available rewards.

Genshin Impact Codes Today: Free Redemption Codes for Today January 13, 2022

Come back in a moment to redeem Genshin Impact Codes today or Click here to update this post with codes!

GENSHINGIFT

98YMPWBFETVR

KHPS6QPLPG8R

MW3YRS6EF6UH

FTSH3GTZE3NJ

9MTFQ46ANYPD

QQFHBFRJXZKX

718GQAB1MN93

B3V4R9PFU954

YV945YD5KSUR

UUEF2XW8T2RY



–Continues after advertising–

Keep in mind that in order to redeem these codes, we must meet the following requirements:

We must reach adventure range 10 before we can redeem codes on our account.

before we can redeem codes on our account. the codes will only work on PCs and iOS and Android mobile devices , as PS4 and PS5 players cannot link a myHoYo account because it is already linked to PlayStation Network.

, as PS4 and PS5 players cannot link a myHoYo account because it is already linked to PlayStation Network. Each redemption code can only be used once .

. Items will be emailed within the game once we have successfully redeemed a code.

We also list below some codes that may work

GS6ACJ775KNV (60 primogens and 10,000 mora)

(60 primogens and 10,000 mora) 153 YuSaenh (30 Primogems, 5 Adventurer’s Experience)

(30 Primogems, 5 Adventurer’s Experience) GSIMPTQ125 (60 primes, 10,000 late)

(60 primes, 10,000 late) 5KVeIbSxDUU (100 primogems, ten mystic enhancement ore)

(100 primogems, ten mystic enhancement ore) G3tQq6TOqmE (100 primes, five hero’s wit)

(100 primes, five hero’s wit) eATDgIXLD56 (100 primes, 50,000 late)

(100 primes, 50,000 late) GOLNXLAKC58 (50 primes)

(50 primes) GENSHIN1111 (60 primes, 10,000 late)

(60 primes, 10,000 late) GENSHINZHB30 (160 cousins)

(160 cousins) GENSHINMYYOI (30 cousins)

(30 cousins) GENSHINMHYOM (30 cousins)

(30 cousins) GENSHINMHYOO (30 cousins)

(30 cousins) GENSHIN0928A (60 primes, 10,000 late)

(60 primes, 10,000 late) GENSHIN0928E (60 primes, 10,000 late)

(60 primes, 10,000 late) GENSHIN0928N (60 primes, 10,000 late)

(60 primes, 10,000 late) GENSHIN1006A (30 primes, 5 adventure XP)

(30 primes, 5 adventure XP) GENSHIN1006S (30 primes, 5 adventure XP)

(30 primes, 5 adventure XP) GENSHIN1006U (30 primes, 5 adventure XP)

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

visit the Genshin Impact official website .

. Log in with the same myHoYo account you use in your game.

Now select the server from which you play the title.

The “Code” field should be filled in automatically only when connected.

Finally, in the “Redeem Code” section, copy and paste the code that corresponds to your region.

Click “Redeem” and you should have successfully redeemed the code.

You just need to claim the in-game rewards. To do this, enter your game and press the Paimon menu button. Look for the Mail section and you will see a new message from myHoYo with the redemption code rewards.

There are currently 42 Genshin Impact characters available, so there is no shortage of candidates for your dream team. But with so many weapons, elementals, talents, ascension bonuses, and upgrades from different constellations, finding your favorites can be challenging.

You will also enjoy reading:

The game is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, mobile devices and PC. A Nintendo Switch version is in development, but no release date yet.

Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

Related