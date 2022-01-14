First Mercury retrograde happens soon; what does it mean?

This Friday (14/01), we will have the first Mercury retrograde of the year. It is a good time for personal development. Before we talk directly about the causes and effects of Mercury retrograde, we need to understand what, in fact, this is within astrology.

The planet Mercury rules the signs of Gemini and Virgo and has a direct connection with organization, health, our ability to communicate and, above all, reflection and reasoning. When Mercury becomes retrograde, it’s time to reorganize, take a deep breath and take a break to compose yourself, seek energy renewal and evaluate many things in our lives.

It is a phase within this new cycle that you need to adjust the necessary things. Mercury retrograde usually occurs three times a year, but by 2022 it will be in this position four times.

What should I avoid?

A priori, it is necessary to remain less active as possible, that is, to take slow steps towards some new projects, to avoid confrontations. Before making any decision, think hard. Don’t want to pursue conflict within your home, work, or relationship. Try to avoid anything that steals your energy as much as possible.

After all, when Mercury goes retrograde, it’s time to replenish energies and not consume them. During this period, Mercury will be retrograde from 8:41 am this Friday and will continue until February 4 at dawn.

What to do with Mercury retrograde?

Here, the best thing to do is to always remain positive, but reflective. Reason will be on the rise and so will your ability to solve problems. Seek to develop healthy habits, have more quality of life.

Keep your mind flowing naturally, enjoy inspirations and seek out the things that give you a feeling of pleasure. Think carefully about your choices prioritizing your well-being. When Mercury enters retrograde, it is as if you start to align your heart and reason, envisioning the things that should be a priority in your life and that can lead you to a path of peace.

Get rid of the things that frustrate you. Use your creativity a lot.