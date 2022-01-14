First signs of gravitational wave background radiation

space

Artistic visualization of pulsars around the Earth embedded in a background of gravitational waves. Pulsar signals are affected by gravitational waves, allowing their detection.

Gravitational waves background

We are already used to the cosmic background radiation, also known as the “Big Bang echo”, a radiation in the microwave range emitted at the birth of the Universe and that today permeates anything that is detected in the sky.

Now, astronomers believe they have found the first signs of low-frequency background “radiation” from gravitational waves.

After the detection of the first gravitational waves in September 2015, astronomers realized that mergers of black holes and other very massive celestial bodies have always occurred throughout the history of the Universe, and therefore there could be an echo of these ripples. of space-time permeating everything.

In other words, the fabric of space-time described by Einstein would not be smooth and stable as was believed, but would “shake” constantly, agitated by this background of gravitational waves.

Affecting pulsar pulses

The first indications that this hypothesis may be real have now come from the IPTA (International Pulsar Timing Array), a multi-institutional consortium that brings together radio telescope data in Europe (EPTA: European Pulsar Timing Array), USA (NANOGrav) and Australia (PPTA: Parkes Pulsar Timing Array).

The first dataset, combining the independent data subsets of the three observatories, consists of highly precisely timed observations of 65 millisecond pulsars, stellar remnants that rotate hundreds of times per second, releasing narrow beams of radio waves that appear in the sky. of the Earth as pulses due to the rotation of those pulsars.

The consortium’s idea is to detect tiny variations in pulsars’ signals as they would be affected by the sea of ​​gravitational waves that the theory believes permeate the Universe.

The combined data reveals strong evidence of an ultra-low frequency signal detected in the signals from several of the pulsars. Although the evidence is not yet conclusive, the characteristics of this common signal among pulsars are in agreement with the characteristics expected of a gravitational wave background.

More data and reviews

This gravitational wave background would be formed by many different supermassive gravitational wave signals emitted from the cosmic population of supermassive binary black holes, i.e. two supermassive black holes orbiting each other and eventually merging – the idea is not very different from the noise of background of many voices overlapping in a crowd.

But it will take a few years to confirm this theory, as all radio telescopes collect more data to resolve the uncertainties in the data set released now.

The team itself urges caution regarding the interpretation they are presenting: “We are also analyzing what else this signal could be. For example, it may result from noise present in the data of individual pulsars that may have been incorrectly modeled in our analyses,” notes the Professor Boris Goncharov, from the Australian Observatory.

