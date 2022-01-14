Five financial educators to follow in 2022 – Fabrizio Gueratto – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

The Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) reached more than 4 million individual investors last year. Compared to 2020, when there were 3,229,318 active accounts, there was a significant growth of around 26%.

This is an impressive number, even more considering the troubled moment that the Brazilian economy has been going through. In addition to having to deal with the high prices of products in general and the increase in the basic interest rate, the Ibovespa index ended the year with a drop of 12%.

One of the reasons given for this increase in people on the Stock Exchange is the large amount of information on financial education disseminated on the internet. On the other hand, the number of women investors is still small compared to men. Currently, only 1.114 million of the registered CPFs belong to the female public. That is, they represent 27% of Brazilian investors.

However, it is high time for B3 to have an equal audience. A study by FINRA (the US Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) revealed that 71% of men who responded to the survey believe they are highly knowledgeable about investing, but only 54% of women made such a claim. This is largely due to the lack of security and a place for speech that the female audience has in the financial market.

Therefore, a great incentive is to accompany more influencers and financial educators. With that in mind, I decided to prepare a list of the most promising names on the internet.

Tay Rodrigues

Since she was little, Tay Rodrigues received financial education from her parents, learning the fundamentals to perform good investment strategies. At the age of 22, while still in law school, he decided to buy his first shares, which allowed him to achieve a comfortable and peaceful standard of living.

With this knowledge, she decided to create content about the market in a more relaxed and light way, following the rules of the game to bring people to financial education. The more than 35,000 followers she has gained in a short time on Instagram is a testament that this battle is being won.

Bea Aguilar, from Papo de Bolsa

Educator Beatriz Aguilar started working in the financial market at a very young age. At just 16 years old, he joined Caixa Econômica Federal and then Santander. After several years, the professional decided to leave the tiring life of banking goals to dive headfirst into the world of stocks as a day trader.

From there, she was able to develop techniques and learn how the market really worked, becoming a true master of fundamental analysis. The idea of ​​creating a channel on Youtube, “Papo de Bolsa”, came from a group on Whatsapp that was composed of women who discussed the financial market.

Since then, Bea has been dedicated to bringing innovative and diverse content.

Ana Laura Magalhães, from Explica Ana

Graduated in Foreign Trade from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), Ana Laura did not exactly start her career in the financial sector. However, after years of working in telemarketing and as a salesperson, she decided to change her life. So, after 17 job interviews, she was hired by XP as an investment advisor.

She says that she learned about the market little by little, taking certifications and investing on her own. Thanks to this, she managed to build her space in the company and, in 2019, she became one of the partners of the brokerage.

Currently, she has the podcast “Explica Ana”, where she gives investment tips, brings renowned guests in the area and helps those who want to learn more about finance.

Nathália Rodrigues, from Nath Finance

At 22, she always dreamed of having her own company and business. In this way, after entering a higher management course, he started an empire of personal finance. While studying, Nath Rodrigues became interested in the financial market and then launched a YouTube channel on the subject.

Coming from humble origins, Nath decided to create videos about financial education aimed at low-income people who understood little about how to organize their money. As a result, it received great acceptance from the public and now has 278,000 subscribers.

Carol Dias, from Wealth in Days

With a very interesting life story, Carol Dias went from ex-panicat to digital finance influencer. After leaving the Pânico na Band program and working as a photo model, she decided to study, take courses and learn more about how to organize her own money.

In 2019, Carol launched her own YouTube channel on finance, “Riqueza em Dias”, which currently has 180,000 subscribers. In addition to addressing more traditional investments, such as Fixed Income, the influencer talks a lot about the stock market.

After all, Carol considers herself a bold investor and has 80% of her equity invested in variable income.

