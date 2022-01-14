Flamengo proposes to Manchester United to buy Andreas Pereira’s rights | Flamengo

After resolve the situation of Thiago Maia , Flamengo is now trying to guarantee the permanence of another midfielder: Andreas Pereira. The club has made a proposal to Manchester United to buy the economic rights and is awaiting a return.

The information was published by “TNT Sports” and confirmed by ge. In the loan contract to Flamengo, until the middle of this year, the English stipulate the value of 20 million euros (about R$ 126 million) for the definitive transfer, but the red-black proposal is well below this amount.

The tendency is for United to make a counter-proposal and for the negotiation to have more chapters. In Flamengo’s budget for this season, 16 million euros are foreseen for the purchase of athlete rights. To acquire the 50% of Thiago Maia, the club will pay around 4 million euros, spread over three years.

Flamengo has not yet announced reinforcements for 2022. In Paulo Sousa’s presentation, the club’s football vice, Marcos Braz, said he doesn’t see the club behind the main opponents for not having signed athletes yet.

– Each club has its demand, and our main one was to hire a coach – said Braz.

Andreas Pereira, 26, appeared prominently at PSV’s youth academy and transferred to Manchester United as a teenager. He made his first-team debut in 2014, but never managed to get a big run in United’s first team. He was loaned to Granada, Valencia and Lazio before the deal with Flamengo, in August 2021, on a one-year loan.