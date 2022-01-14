Flamengo scores in stoppage time, wins Náutico and qualifies in Copinha – 01/13/2022

Flamengo’s very strong attack almost went blank for the first time in the São Paulo de Juniores Cup, but counted on the additions to beat Náutico 1-0 and qualify for the third phase of the competition. The author of the winning goal against Timbu was Igor Jesus, in the 50th minute of the second half.

Now, Fla’s opponent will be the West, which also qualified this Thursday. The São Paulo team tied with Ibrachina by 1 to 1 in normal time and won on penalties by 5 to 4.

Fla starts better, but Náutico goalkeeper closes the goal

The first half ended with Flamengo mixing dangerous attacks with moments of inactivity. But the team from Rio de Janeiro was better on the field and only did not open the scoring because of the interventions of goalkeeper Bruno. There were at least five good saves, being one-on-one with Petterson. On the other side, Náutico had a lot of difficulties to start playing, and it took a while to start reaching the opposing goal. When he did, he took little danger.

Vitinho abuses the repertoire

Victor Hugo, or Vitinho, as he is called by his friends, was Fla’s highlight in the first stage. Shirt 23 dribbled, hatted, set up and finished on the field, being the most lucid in the red-black attack.

Nautical changes posture and game becomes more open

Needing to be more daring to seek classification, Timbu came back more aggressive and managed to penetrate Flamengo’s area, which did not happen in the first half. For the first time, goalkeeper Bruno (now from Flamengo) had to really work, whether on Luan’s kick or Rodrigo Leal’s close-range submission. With the highest score, Flamengo forced some kicks from the opponent, but continued with difficulties to fit their attack, which left the game more balanced, tense and completely open.

Igor Jesus saves Fla at the lights out

After Náutico got scared up front, the Pernambuco team felt the rhythm and seemed to be more satisfied with the draw and the penalty shootout. From the 30th minute, it was Flamengo that pressed and looked for the winning goal. And he left in stoppage time. With the game going to 51, Igor released a hit on the last turn of the pointer, he was lucky to see the ball deflect in the defense and kill the goalkeeper Bruno. Victory goal and the red-black classification at the Baurueri Arena.