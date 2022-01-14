Flamengo, Vasco, Palmeiras and Cruzeiro classified! See the results of this Thursday at Copinha

The Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior has a busy Thursday, with knockout games for the second phase of the competition. THE Palmeiras thrashed Mauá and advanced to the third stage. THE Vasco, who beat Joinville, and the Portuguese, who passed through Avai, are still alive in the competition. THE Cruzeiro secured his place with a 1-0 victory over Red Bull Bragantino and Flamengo, in stoppage time, qualified with a 1-0 victory over Náutico.
Check out the results of this Thursday’s Cup (13)
Classifieds in bold
Sports Brazil 2 x 0 Ceara – know more
St. Bernard 0x2 iape
ABC 1 x 2 retro
London 0 x 1 Sao Caetano
Osasco Audax 0 (5) x (3) 0 Ska Brazil
Vasco 4 x 0 Joinville – know more
Avaí 1 x 2 Portuguese – know more
Atlético-GO 2 x 1 Holy Water
palm trees 4 x 0 Mauá – know more
Canaan 2 x 1 Brasilia Real
Coritiba 1 x 3 Juventus – know more
Ibrachina 1 (4) x (5) 1 West
cruise 1 x 0 Red Bull Bragantino – know more
International 3 x 0 Flamengo-SP – know more
Flamengo 1 x 0 Nautical – know more