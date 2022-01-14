Flamengo, Vasco, Palmeiras and Cruzeiro classified! See the results of this Thursday at Copinha

The Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior has a busy Thursday, with knockout games for the second phase of the competition. THE Palmeiras thrashed Mauá and advanced to the third stage. THE Vasco, who beat Joinville, and the Portuguese, who passed through Avai, are still alive in the competition. THE Cruzeiro secured his place with a 1-0 victory over Red Bull Bragantino and Flamengo, in stoppage time, qualified with a 1-0 victory over Náutico.



Check out the results of this Thursday’s Cup (13)

​Classifieds in bold

Sports Brazil 2 x 0 Ceara – know more

St. Bernard 0x2 iape

ABC 1 x 2 retro

London 0 x 1 Sao Caetano

Osasco Audax 0 (5) x (3) 0 Ska Brazil

Vasco 4 x 0 Joinville – know more

Avaí 1 x 2 Portuguese – know more

Atlético-GO 2 x 1 Holy Water

palm trees 4 x 0 Mauá – know more

Canaan 2 x 1 Brasilia Real

Coritiba 1 x 3 Juventus – know more

Ibrachina 1 (4) x (5) 1 West

cruise 1 x 0 Red Bull Bragantino – know more

International 3 x 0 Flamengo-SP – know more

Flamengo 1 x 0 Nautical – know more