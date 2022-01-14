Flávia kicks a ditch and chooses the love of her dreams · TV News

Flavia’s (Valentina Herszage) love life is a mess in The More Life, the Better!. Disputed by three suitors, the young woman has had more disappointments in a few months of serial than many people have throughout their lives. And, precisely because she is tired of this situation, she will kick the cesspool away and, finally, will decide who to give her heart to: Gabriel (Caio Manhente), her newest crush on Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

In the plot, the dancer was first involved with Murilo (Jaffar Bambirra), but let him see ships by declaring that she did not see him as her great love. It was then that she got closer to Guilherme (Mateus Solano), with whom in fact she fell madly in love.

She tried everything to be with him and even said that she was the doctor’s wife. However, the arrogant man snubbed her several times, which left her deeply disappointed.

Then, the false commissioner started an affair with Carmem’s son (Caio Manhente), but it seems that, now, it will be for real. At the chapter scheduled to air this Friday (14) , she will run after Gabriel and melt for the boy. “I want to live a real love before I die, and I want the guy to be you”, will shoot the inconsequential.

The More Life, the Better! took the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The novel by author Mauro Wilson has already been recorded because of the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the pandemic.

The plot will be on the air until May. Following, the network will premiere Cara e Coragem, which will address the universe of stunt doubles, and will be starring Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado.

