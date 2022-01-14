Flu commits gaffe and leaks Cristiano’s “announcement” before official

The Fluminense fan who accessed FluTV at the end of last Thursday was surprised. That’s because the announcement video of left-back Cristiano, from Sheriff, from Moldova, ended up being accidentally published on the club’s social networks, even though the athlete has not yet been made official. It was taken off the air in a few minutes, as reported by O Globo.

In the video, the athlete appears next to President Mário Bittencourt, already wearing the tricolor shirt at CT Carlos Castilho and will wear the number 15 shirt.

Despite this, Fluminense’s seventh reinforcement for 2022 is close to being officially announced. After resolving pending issues with Vitória de Santo Antão, from Pernambuco, the tricolor referred to the hiring of Cristiano. This is because Vitória de Santo Antão is entitled to receive 30% of the sale value. Initially, the Sheriff wanted to keep the entire money, but the pending issues were resolved. There is only one document left to be sent by the Moldovan club for the announcement to be made — officially.

It is worth remembering that, to sign Cristiano, Fluminense will pay 1.4 million euros (about R$ 9 million). He has already passed his medical exams. So far, midfielder Felipe Melo, forwards Willian Bigode and German Cano, Ecuadorian left-back Mario Pineida, defender David Duarte and midfielder Nathan have already been announced by Fluminense.