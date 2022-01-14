For lawyers, Bolsonaro’s attacks on the STF deserve a tough response

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has again attacked ministers of the Federal Supreme Court and questioned – without presenting any evidence – the Brazilian electoral system. The president accused ministers Luís Roberto Barroso and Alexandre de Moraes of threatening what he called “democratic liberties” to benefit the candidacy of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Alan Santos/PR

Bolsonaro’s statements were given after the release of Quaest/Genial of voting intentions, which shows the president behind the PT in all scenarios. The most harmful data for Bolsonaro is the evaluation of his government, which is considered bad for 50% of Brazilians. two5% of respondents rated it as regular and 22% gave it a positive review. 3% did not respond or did not know how to respond.

“Who do these two think they are? That they are going to take drastic measures in this way, threatening, taking away our democratic freedoms, freedom of expression because they don’t want it that way, because they have a candidate. Lula president,” Bolsonaro said during an interview with the website Gazeta do Brasil. He also stated that Minister Barroso “understands” terrorism and that he got his nomination to the STF for defending Italian terrorist Cesare Battisti.

He also attacked Minister Alexandre de Moraes for the fact that the magistrate had clearly stated: ‘Yes, there was fake news, there was mass shooting, we know; next year —which is this year— if there is, we will revoke the registration and arrest the candidate'”, in the Bolsonaro-Mourão ticket trial. Finally, he repeated the fake news that voters typing 17 at the electronic voting machines would have The lie led the TSE to revoke the mandate of state deputy Fernando Francischini (PSL-PR) for spreading fake news.

For lawyers heard by the ConJur, the president’s new wave of attacks on ministers and democratic institutions is incompatible with the position of president of the Republic and unnecessarily strains the harmony between the powers.

the criminalist Jose Roberto Batochio, partner at José Roberto Batochio Advogados Associados stated that Bolsonaro’s attacks cannot be tolerated. “It is unacceptable that the President of the Republic refers to STF ministers in such a disrespectful and offensive way. This conduct transcends personal differences and undermines the necessary institutional balance of our Republic. even of the civilizing democratic liturgy”, said the former president of the Federal Council of the OAB and current director and official speaker of the Instituto dos Advogados Brasileiros.

the criminalist Pierpaolo Bottini follows the same line. “Bolsonaro’s attacks on ministers are impertinent and unreasonable. They reveal an inability to accept limits to his claims to power, to accept counterpoints. In a democracy, the supreme court can be criticized for its decisions and positions, but not lightly, without foundations. Regrettably”, pointed out the lawyer

The jurist and columnist of ConJur, Lenio Streck, demanded a harsh response. “Bolsonaro is a multi-offender. These attacks are bad for democracy. Institutions should respond harshly. Where is parliament? What about the PGR? Institutions are like windshield wipers: they work well if placed outside the car, if I may be sarcastic. .”

the criminalist Luís Henrique Machado also criticized the position of the representative. “Unfortunately, the president has a habit of attacking institutions and their members. It has been the keynote of his government. Attitudes like that do nothing to preserve the harmony between the Powers”, he said.

for the lawyer Leonardo Magalhães Avelar, from Avelar Advogados, “offensive words against ministers of the Supreme Court are incompatible with the stature necessary to exercise the position of president of the Republic”, he emphasizes. “These are speeches that tarnish the image of the aforementioned ministers and, in a transversal way, attack the institutional autonomy of the Federal Supreme Court, which can configure the practice of a crime against honor.”

The criminalist and doctor in Economic Criminal Law, Conrado Gontijo, recalls that Bolsonaro’s repeated attacks on ministers of the Supreme Court constitute, without a doubt, a crime of responsibility. “Bolsonaro acts in a way that is absolutely incompatible with the decorum of the office, attacks members of another power and shows new evidence of his contempt for the democratic regime. He does attack democracy and public liberties. The Supreme Court and ministers Barroso and Alexandre, on the contrary, they have been important protectors of them and of the Federal Constitution”, he maintains.

Finally, the criminalist and partner at Bidino & Tórtima Advogados, André Galvão, states that the president’s conduct could be framed, at the very least, as a crime against the honor of magistrates, since Bolsonaro attacks Supreme Court ministers accusing them of not fulfilling their institutional role for non-republican interests, which, in theory, would configure the practice of malfeasance.