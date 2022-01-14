Former Corinthians midfielder plans reunion with the club at Copinha

Corinthians has another important commitment next Friday, when they face Resende at 21:45 for Copinha. The duel reserves another meeting between Brendon, shirt number 10 of the carioca team, and the club from Parque São Jorge.

The teams already met in the competition’s debut, which put Brendon and the Corinthians side by side. Designing a new duel, the young man showed respect for the work of the alvinegro club.

“It’s always an extra motivation to face clubs like Corinthians, even more in a Copinha knockout. We go with great respect, we know the quality of the opponent, but we trust the work that has been done since last year and we will fight for classification”, said the athlete.

Brendon defended Corinthians between 2018 and 2019, with games played by the U-17 and U-20. He talked about his relationship with the players of Timão, but he did not stop defending his goals in the competition.

“I played with most of the Corinthians group, I’m friends with several of them. From the first team I think I didn’t just play with Alemão and Mandaca. It’s always a pleasure to see them again, but when the ball rolls, each one gives the best for his side and I’m sure it will be a great game on Friday”, he added shortly afterwards.

Corinthians arrives for the match, valid for the third phase of the competition, undefeated. Timão won the three games of the group stage and, in the second stage, thrashed Ituano 5-0.

