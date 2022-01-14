Former MS PM tried to negotiate masks against Covid from China

Arrested for the first time in 1997, 25 years ago, for drug trafficking, with ramifications in Bolivia and Venezuela, the former Major of the Military Police of Mato Grosso do Sul, Sérgio Roberto de Carvalho, then 39 years old (now 63 years old). of age), since then, has plunged into the world of crime and does not want to leave it.

The last news of the former official was published this Thursday (13) on the Uol portal, by Jonas Jozino, a journalist who has been following Carvalho’s record for years.

This time, the police discovered that, to launder money, the ex-major tried to negotiate in Brazilian territory 10 million protective masks against the coronavirus, Chinese cargo.

Nobody knows for sure where Carvalho is, who has already served time in MS for drug trafficking.

In Europe, the former major is known as the “Brazilian Escobar”, a reference to the famous Pablo Escobar, killed in 1993, 28 years ago.

Carvalho debuted in the MS PM in the second half of the 1980s, as head of the military battalion, in Amambai, a city located on the MS border region with Paraguay.

For some time now, the then official smuggled tires from the neighboring country.

Although discovered committing the crime, Carvalho escaped that investigation.

After that, the former officer became involved in drug trafficking, was sentenced, served time, but when he was released, he continued to live on crimes.

In March 2018 alone, the MS Justice expelled him from the PM.