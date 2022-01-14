Former Real Madrid, James Rodriguez helps save player’s life and is honored in Qatar

Midfielder helped defender who suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch

the colombian James Rodriguez lived a hero’s day in Qatar. During the match between Al Rayyan against Al Wakrah, valid by Q-League, first division of football in the country, the midfielder helped to help the defender Ousmane Coulibaly, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the lawn.

The broadcast footage does not show the moment of the event. However, Al Rayyan, the Colombian’s team, published a text in which the Al Wakrah doctor communicates that the formerReal Madrid it was important when it came to helping

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

“Al Wakrah doctor Mukhtar Shabaan has confirmed that James Rodriguez took an important step to adjust Ousmane Coulbaly’s head position shortly after he collapsed so he could breathe properly,” the club wrote on social media.

The incident involving Coulibaly caused the game to be postponed and played again last Monday (10), with Al Rayyan winning 3-0.

Before the start of the match, the players of the two teams honored James Rodriguez.