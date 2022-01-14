Former Syrian war officer sentenced to life in prison for 58 murders – 01/13/2022 – World

A court in Germany sentenced a former intelligence officer in Syria’s dictator Bashar al-Assad’s security forces to life in prison on Thursday for crimes against humanity.

Anwar Raslan was found guilty of 58 murders, as well as rape and sexual assault at a Damascus prison, where prosecutors say 4,000 opponents were tortured in 2011 and 2012.

Raslan, 58, is the highest-ranking Syrian official to be held accountable so far for the abuses committed during the country’s 10-year civil war. Before him, in February 2021, another former member of the intelligence service, Eyad al-Gharib, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for participating in crimes such as torture and deprivation of liberty.

When the war in Syria began, Raslan was the head of interrogation for a security office in Damascus. In 2012, the regime killed more than 100 people in an attack on his hometown, and Raslan fled the country, joining exiled opponents in Geneva, Switzerland. In 2014, he moved with his family to Germany and was arrested there in 2019.

Raslan denies the allegations and says he has never been involved in torture. At the trial, he also said that his authority in running the interrogation center was limited. Based on his background and the testimony of witnesses who denounced a series of violations and ill-treatment, the former intelligence officer was found guilty by the German justice system.

The decision was handed down by a court in Koblenz, in western Germany. Prosecutors ensured that the trial would take place under the principle of universal jurisdiction, which says that some crimes are so serious that they can be tried anywhere in the world.

This was one of the legal solutions that victims of the violence of the conflict resorted to after Russia and China vetoed in the UN Security Council the referral of the crisis in Syria to the International Criminal Court – which, historically, is the jurisdiction responsible for prosecuting crimes against the humanity.

Next week, the trial begins in Frankfurt of a Syrian doctor accused of torturing prisoners in a military hospital in Homs and murdering at least one of them with a lethal injection.

“The trial demonstrates that accountability for the heinous atrocities of the Assad regime is possible, that the evidence is overwhelming and will be accepted by the courts if national prosecutors and judges decide to act,” said Eric Witte of the Open Society Justice Initiative, a group that promotes human rights and democracy and who supported several witnesses in the case.

“As much as we celebrate the outcome of this trial, we must not forget that the cruelty of crimes proved in court continues to this day in Syria.”

The dictatorship is accused of, among other acts of violence, bombing residential neighborhoods, using poison gas as a weapon of war and torturing thousands of opponents. The Assad regime denies the allegations.

The dictator remains in power. In May 2021, he emerged victorious from an election boycotted by the opposition and not recognized by the international community. Assad and the most important members of his surroundings rarely leave Syria, except to travel to countries where they know they will have no problems, such as Russia, which supports the regime and changed the course of the war by conducting military operations in the country in 2015. .

There is no indication that Assad, his advisers and his military commanders will soon be put on trial for their actions in the conflict. But for Stefanie Bock, director of the International Research and Documentation Center for War Crimes Trials at the University of Marburg in Germany, Raslan’s sentence is a key milestone. “This is the first time that members of the Assad regime have been tried by a common criminal court,” the researcher told the American newspaper The New York Times. “This sends a clear message to the world that certain crimes will not go unpunished.”

The Syrian war, which began in 2011 as a democratic revolution with mobs confident they would overthrow the dictator and refound the country, has spiraled into an unresolved conflict, with Russia and Iran on Assad’s side, and Turkey, the US and countries in the Gulf with the fragmented opposition.

In addition to the hundreds of thousands killed over the decade of conflict, tens of thousands of Syrians remain unaccounted for, while tens of thousands more were detained and killed, tortured or raped while in detention, according to United Nations reports.