Fortaleza hires Silvio Romero for 2022 and wins “fight” with rival Ceará | strength

Fortaleza hired striker Silvio Romero on Thursday night (13). The player also interested rival Ceará, but Fortaleza won the dispute. Fortaleza has already started the pre-season for 2022 ( watch above ). And, in 2022, it competes in Ceará, Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, Copa do Brasil, Copa do Nordeste and Libertadores.

The agreement is a loan with an option to buy in up to two years with Club Atlético Independiente, from Argentina. There are 22 goals and four assists in 2021. For the season, in all, there were 55 games between Copa do Sudamericana, Primeira División, Copa Argentina and Copa da Liga Argentina.

– We are very happy to have signed with Silvio Romero, we understand that he is a great striker of international quality, one of the best strikers in Argentine football – said President Marcelo Paz.

– The negotiation lasted around two weeks, where we worked everything with great secrecy, which is peculiar to our work, without fuss, in a period of much criticism and we know that we are working for the best of the club. Vojvoda approved the name, the name of Silvio Romero appeared in Fortaleza by Cifec – he explained.

Silvio Romero is a striker with experience in the South American scene and with top scorer status. In Independiente since the 2017-2018 season, there are 129 matches and 50 goals for the team.

Throughout his career, he has also played for teams such as Lanús, from Argentina, Rennes, from France, Chiapas, from Mexico, and América, from Mexico.

Fortaleza has already announced five other names for the season:

Anthony Landázuri Brayan Ceballos Wagner Leonardo Fernando Miguel Juninho Capixaba

1 of 2 Celebration Silvio Romero America Mexico Club World Cup — Photo: Reuters Celebration Silvio Romero America Mexico Club World Cup – Photo: Reuters