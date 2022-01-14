Fortnite returns to iPhone and iPad via GeForce NOW, understand

Fortnite will soon return to iPhone and iPad. THE GeForce NOW, cloud gaming service from Nvidia, will release a limited-time mobile beta of the battle royale from Epic Games. It will also be possible to play on iOS by browser Safari.

The beta testing period starts next week for both iOS and Android. And unfortunately Brazil is not included for the tests, you can check the inscriptions here.

understanding the case

It all started in 2020, when Epic Games accused Apple of a monopoly on its app store, and even sued the company for using its domain to make greater profits. The dispute grew as more companies became interested in the case.

According to Epic, Apple forced developers to use Apple’s native payment system, which charges commissions of up to 30% on sales. Soon, the developer directed its customers to buy outside the Apple ecosystem, in a fee-free environment.

In Fortnite, players can now make purchases directly through the game, instead of using Apple or Google’s proprietary stores. With this “breaking the rules” shortcut, Apple removed the game from its App Store hours later.

In a statement, the company stated that Epic enabled a feature not approved by Apple. It was then that the developer of Fortnite began a legal battle that lasts to this day.

The legal battle between Epic, Google and Apple had its last chapter in October 2021, when Google sued Epic for an alleged scheme that allowed alternative payment methods within Fortnite, both within the Android and iOS versions.

Around the same time, billionaire Elon Musk jumped into the fray, claiming on social media his support for the Fortnite developer that “Apple’s app store fees are in fact a global tax on the internet. Epic is right.”

NVIDIA GeForce Now

In Brazil, the feature is still available for PC, Mac, Chrome, Android, Android TV, iPhone and iPad (via Safari browser). The service is free, and has graphics that run on GTX series video cards, with a 30-minute limit and a queue to access the servers.

In the paid version, the service costs BRL 44.99 monthly and BRL 40.50 semi-annually, with better graphics processed on RTX cards, and priority access to servers for six hours. But unfortunately, the plans are already sold out in Brazil.

