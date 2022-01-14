French teachers go on strike to denounce ‘confused policies’ against Covid-19 in schools

Unions estimate that more than half of teachers have paralyzed their functions in protests started this Wednesday, 13

CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP Striking teachers protested in Paris on Thursday, 13



Most schools in France dawn closed on Wednesday, the 13th, after a national strike by teachers was launched against the “confused protocols” of anti-government security. Covid-19 of the European country. The country’s 11 unions released a statement claiming that Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer has created a “chaotic situation” with constantly changing protocols. The first rules announced in 2022 were published on January 2, two days before the start of the school year, when the government mandated that all students exposed to Covid cases be momentarily removed from classes, take an antigen test or PCR along with a rapid self-test for the disease and return to school four days after exposure if they were still negative. With the increase in cases in the country and the search for exams exacerbated, however, the rules “relaxed” and students who were exposed to a confirmed case in the classroom needed only to take a self-test, which is less accurate than the antigen. or PCR.

The decision worried teachers in the country, which recorded this Wednesday, the 12th, the highest number of new cases in 24 hours, with more than 350,000 confirmations. “The exhaustion and exasperation of the entire educational community has reached an unprecedented level”, stated the position of the unions. In response to the shutdown, the government said it was necessary for schools to remain open. “I know it is difficult, but a strike is not going to solve our problems. There is no way to strike against the virus,” Macron’s education minister told local media. According to French government data, 38.5% of primary school teachers and 23.7% of secondary school teachers joined the strikes. In the union union version, however, this number is higher, with 75% of primary teachers and 62% of secondary teachers paralyzed.