From Champions to Laranjeiras: Fluminense announces Cristiano as the seventh signing for 2022 | fluminense

THE Fluminense announced this Friday its seventh reinforcement for the 2022 season: the left-back Christian , 28 years old. After having excelled in the Champions League group stage, with Sheriff, from Moldova, he signed permanently for three seasons with Tricolor, which will pay €1.4 million euros (about R$9 million at the current price). paid in installments until 2024 to sign the player, who passed his medical exams.

1 of 3 Cristiano is officially announced by Fluminense — Photo: Mailson Santana/FFC Cristiano is officially announced by Fluminense — Photo: Mailson Santana/FFC

Cristiano, however, is out of the first rounds of the Campeonato Carioca, which starts on January 26, as the international transfer window will only open on February 1. With the player, Fluminense now has four options for the left side: in addition to Cristiano, there is also Marlon, who ended the starting year and has a contract until the end of 2022; Danilo Barcelos, who also has one more year of contract, but suffers from criticism from the fans; and Pineida, a recently hired Ecuadorian.

Cristiano has stints in less-invested teams in Brazil, such as CRB, Criciúma and Volta Redonda, for example, and has been in Moldova since 2017, where he refused an invitation to become naturalized and defend the country’s national team. In the Champions League, the winger was chosen for the selection of Group D, dominated by Real Madrid players, made by the website “WhoScored”. He provided two assists in a 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk and one in a 2-1 win over Real at the Santiago Bernabéu.

2 of 3 Selection of Group D of the Champions League 2021/22 — Photo: Disclosure / WhoScored Group D of the Champions League 2021/22 – Photo: Disclosure / WhoScored

Cristiano was the best full-back in the Champions League group stage with three assists, tied with Alexander-Arnold, from Liverpool (England); João Cancelo, from Manchester City (England) and Angeliño, from Leipzig (Germany).

Before the official announcement, last Thursday, Tricolor unintentionally leaked the video of the presentation on FluTV, the club’s official YouTube channel.