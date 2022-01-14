From masks to thermometers, Major Carvalho used a pandemic to hide trafficking

The discovery was made by the Federal Police during the investigations of the one that arrested the ex-policeman’s sister

Sérgio Roberto de Carvalho (center) during a money laundering trial in Mato Grosso do Sul. (Photo: Archive)

From millionaire properties abroad to loads of masks and hospital materials used to combat the spread of coronavirus. Thus, the former Major of the Military Police of Mato Grosso do Sul, Sérgio Roberto de Carvalho, known as Major Carvalho, camouflaged the money acquired from the sale of tons of cocaine leaving Brazil for Europe.

The discovery was made by the Federal Police during the investigations of Operation Enterprise, carried out in several Brazilian states on November 23, 2020. Until that date, the purchase of millionaire real estate in Brazil and abroad was nothing new for the investigation teams. .

Several bank transactions related to the purchase of mansions in Spain and Portugal were intercepted by the Federal Police during investigations. The name that appeared as the owner of the properties, however, was one of the many false identities used by Major Carvalho: Paul Wouter.

However, with the operation and arrest of Major Carvalho’s sister, Lucimara Carvalho, a new “market niche” for the criminal organization was discovered. Messages found on the woman’s cell phone confirmed the purchase of millions of masks and PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) from China.

The telephone intercept carried out by the Federal Police was disclosed by the columnist of the UOL portal, Josmar Jozino. According to an article published this Thursday (13), Major Carvalho used the pandemic to launder money from cocaine trafficking to Portugal, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

By WhatsApp, the brothers negotiated with a woman identified by them as Kelly, straight from China. Following the orders of the ex-major of the Military Police of Mato Grosso do Sul, Lucimara guaranteed the importation of thousands of test equipment for covid-19, protective masks and thermometers.

The cargo arrived in Brazil in June 2020, on the Boeing 747-400F, a 400-ton freighter that landed at Florianópolis international airport with the description that the products had been purchased by a private importer.

In messages intercepted by police, however, photos of the aircraft at an airport in China were found in conversations between the two women. Stored in Lucimara’s device were also prints and court documents on a “action against the state of São Paulo regarding the apparent cancellation of a R$104.4 million pledge note for the purchase of 36 million protective masks”.

For the Federal Police, the document proves that the criminal organization tried to sell equipment against covid-19 purchased in China with money from trafficking to the state of São Paulo. The deal was not concluded, according to the investigation reports, because of a delay in delivery and, consequently, the termination of the contract.

Lucimara is identified as a member of the organization’s financial core and is currently under house arrest.

Plane used in money laundering scheme with PPE (Photo: Reproduction UOL)

Who is Major Carvalho? – Considered the “Brazilian Escobar”, in reference to drug trafficker Pablo Escobar, Sérgio Roberto de Carvalho today leads a large criminal organization “with a decentralized hierarchy” specializing in drug trafficking by sea, land and air.

According to police investigations, he is responsible for managing shipments of large shipments of cocaine to Europe and takes care of both the contact with the suppliers and the safe receipt of the loads.

In addition to managing the shipment of cocaine through Brazilian ports, it is also involved in the acquisition of fishing vessels, aircraft, fictitious creation of a company on behalf of third parties, the use of false documents and the concealment of assets. All to ensure the full exercise of trafficking without attracting the attention of the country’s authorities.

Today, Major Carvalho controls at least six criminal organizations operating in different regions of Brazil. These groups work together in the logistics of supplying, transporting and exporting cocaine shipments through the country’s international ports.

They are: Grupo Marcio Cristo, led by Marcio Luiz Cristo and Luiz Carlos Bonzato Sgarioni and Grupo Zoio, led by Jorge Santos Zela and Mauricio Luis Pinheiro Rodrigues, both operating in Paranaguá; the Logistics Group, led by Marlindo Ferreira da Silva and Nildo Vital de Oliveira, in São Paulo; the Frutas Nordeste Group and the Barcos Natal Group and, finally, the Rio Preto Group.

The first two groups work in the export of cocaine shipments to several European countries using different methods: from hiding in containers, to hiding in cargo and machines. The members maintain a high standard of living, with ostentation and luxury.

Grupo Logístico concentrates most of the supply of cocaine shipments to other groups that make up the criminal organization in several states, specializing in the storage of shipments in sheds leased with false documents and transportation in prepared vehicles with hidden compartments.

Frutas do Nordeste and Barcos Natal take care of the transport of drugs by sea. The groups are specialists in the concealment of shipments in industrial cargoes, up to sea transport in large fishing vessels. Finally, Rio Preto is responsible for air traffic. They handle the distribution of cocaine shipments on planes, the documentary part of customs clearance for cargo exports hiding large shipments of the drug and the purchase of aircraft on behalf of oranges.

At the center of all this is Major Carvalho, who, according to the police, is the man who defines “if, when, where, in what way” international drug trafficking will be carried out by the groups. it involved contact with drug dealers established in producing countries and even the necessary arrangements for the safe receipt of the drug by the final consumer established in Europe”, says the report made by the Federal Police.

His main allies, according to the investigation, are: Marcello Maghenzani, aka Rafael, Itelvino Donizete de Oliveira, aka Lu Tai Shun or Angelo, Shurendy Adelson Quant, aka Anderson and Yslanda Maria Alves Barros, aka Ysla. Carvalho is wanted and is on the Interpol (international criminal police) red list, despite the defense trying to overturn the case on the grounds that he died of Covid-19 and was cremated with a false identity.