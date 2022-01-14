Galaxy S21 FE vs Galaxy S20 FE: what changes between Samsung phones | Cell

The Galaxy S21 FE hits the market for BRL 4,499 to replace the Galaxy S20 FE, its predecessor announced in November 2020. Samsung’s new mid-range smartphone brings news in the datasheet, such as the long-awaited 5G internet and the most powerful processor. Check out the similarities and differences between the phones below.

It is worth noting that the acronym FE indicates a Fan Edition or “fan edition” in free translation. Thus, the objective of the product is to bring together the features most praised by users of the S line in a device with a focus on greater cost-benefit.

The screens of the two smartphones have a slight difference in size, as the S20 FE brings 6.5 inches, while the S21 FE includes 6.4 inches. Another difference is the type of panel, as the older model features Super AMOLED technology, while the latest opts for the modern 2X Dynamic AMOLED. In practice, the S21 FE display should deliver images with greater precision and contrast, as well as more powerful brightness.

Both offer the same Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The feature in question, called Super Smooth by Samsung, can update the display pixels up to 120 times per second, providing a smooth transition of images during use.

In addition to the brief size difference, the design of the back can also be a way of distinguishing them. The S20 FE still highlights the camera module with a black rectangle, while the S21 FE opts for a discreet, frame-colored arrangement. The front, in turn, is very similar, as it invests in tiny edges and a hole for the selfie camera.

In common, the devices also feature Gorilla Glass Victus, a layer of reinforced glass that tends to provide greater resistance in cases of falls and scratches. The IP68 protection against water and dust – which guarantees protection in dives of up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes – is another specification that is present in the respective technical sheets.

The Galaxy S20 FE featured the colors red, lavender, orange, mint, blue and white. More humble, the Galaxy S21 FE only offers four shades: green, violet, white and black.

The camera is one of the aspects that does not mark significant changes in the family update. That’s because it maintains itself with three lenses and gives continuity to some features. The arrangement, in both cases, delivers the following configuration:

Main camera: 12 MP and f/1.8 aperture

Ultra wide: 12 MP and f/2.2 aperture

Telephoto: 8 MP and f/2.4 aperture

Front: 32 MP and f/2.2 aperture

Both Galaxy phones are able to start from the same principle when it comes to delivering photos. In this way, both have an ultra-angle sensor and therefore can capture images with a wider angle than the main camera. In addition, they are also able to achieve significant zoom with the help of the telephoto lens. However, they owe technologies such as the macro and depth camera, used to take close-up and blurred background photos, respectively.

Moving on to the camera tools, it is possible to mention the Space Zoom, an example of technology common to both sets. It gives the user the ability to zoom in on an image up to 30x, by combining the 3x zoom of the telephoto lens with digital zoom, which allows you to go further without necessarily leaving the place. The feature should be used sparingly as it can generate more blurs.

Artificial intelligence features for videos and photos also appear on both models. As for video capture, it is worth noting that both the S20 FE and the S21 FE record movies in 4K at 60 fps and have functions such as optical image stabilizer (OIS) to smooth out motion capture.

performance and storage

In Brazil, Samsung markets the Galaxy S20 FE with two different processor models: Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865. The latter, equipped with the component manufactured by Qualcomm, performs better in benchmark tests and is the most suitable for consumers. . The S21 FE launched in the country, on the other hand, has only its own manufacturing chip, the Exynos 2100, at least at this first moment. It is possible to find it abroad with a Snapdragon 888 chip, the most powerful among Android smartphones today.

The manufacturer chose to simplify the range of hardware combinations in these models. Both S20 FE and S21 FE offer 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. In the past, the S20 FE still had 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Only the 2020 model has support for a microSD card up to 1 TB, an advantage for those looking for more physical space to store photos and videos. Anyone who buys the Galaxy S21 FE needs to make sure they’re happy with the 128GB. Another option is to better explore cloud services, which save files on the internet.

The battery is an aspect that remains the same between generations. Samsung chose to go with the 4,500 mAh, even with a lower number than seen in rival devices. It is worth remembering that the S21 FE debuts 5G internet access, a type of connection that requires more energy. This means that autonomy can be lacking for those looking for long hours away from the sockets, despite the manufacturer announcing that the smartphone has enough battery for a day of use.

The Galaxy S21 FE does not come with a charger charger in the box. The model only comes with the USB-C data cable. Brazilian buyers have 30 days to request a free plug adapter via the website samsungparavoce.com.br.

Both FEs support wireless charging and reverse charging technology, which makes it possible to recharge the battery of other compatible devices such as headphones and smartwatches.

The system version is one of the factors that most differentiates the phones, since the Galaxy S20 FE leaves the factory with Android 10, while the recently released S21 FE runs the latest Android 12. This can count as an advantage for the latest model, which should guarantee access to newer updates than the 2020 phone.

Despite this, Samsung has been working to optimize the support time for the phones, in order to extend the system update for at least four years. Security updates are also included in this new arrangement and can reach five years of coverage by the company.

The S21 FE brings some important news, such as 5G internet support, which should be up to 50 times faster than the 4G network. In addition, the latest model brings Bluetooth 5.2, against the BT 5.0 of the S20 FE.

It is worth mentioning the fingerprint reader under the screen – with optical reading – and the absence of a P2 port. In this case, the two phones use the same USB-C input for both charging and connecting headphones. Also present are the Wi-Fi 6 network and support for NFC, which facilitates contactless payments.

The Galaxy S20 FE was launched in November 2020 for BRL 4,499 and is currently available for BRL 2,700 at online retail. The manufacturer kept the price at the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE, to the surprise of some fans: the model also costs R$4,499.

Galaxy S20 FE vs Galaxy S21 FE Specifications Galaxy S20 FE Galaxy S21 FE Launch november 2020 January 2022 launch price BRL 4,499 BRL 4,499 Current price BRL 2,700 BRL 4,499 Screen 6.5 inches 6.4 inches screen resolution Full HD+ Full HD+ Processor Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 Exynos 2100 RAM memory 6 or 8 GB 6 GB Storage 128 or 256 GB 128 GB Memory card yes, microSD up to 1TB no main camera triple, 12, 12 and 8 MP triple, 12, 12 and 8 MP selfie camera 32 MP 32 MP Operational system android 10 android 12 Drums 4,500 mAh 4,500 mAh Dimensions and weight 159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4 mm; 190 g 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm; 177 g Colors red, lavender, orange, mint, blue and white green, violet, white or black