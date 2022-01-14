“Garbage. Rotten your service”, says woman when attacking McDonald’s attendant

posted on 01/13/2022 15:30



(credit: reproduction)

A McDonald’s employee was verbally assaulted by a customer, at the 507 North unit of the chain, on Tuesday (1/11). A video circulating on social media shows the moment when the client offends the young woman with profanity. “Trash. May your service. Your service sucks”, shouts the woman.

At the drive-thru, the woman would have asked about the ingredients for a hamburger and, not satisfied with the answer, began to humiliate the young woman, who was in a probation period. “I didn’t expect to go through this. She was a very rude customer, she treated me very badly simply because I couldn’t explain what sauce was in the sandwich. As soon as I finished answering, she said I was rubbish”, he told the mail the employee, 21 years old, who preferred not to be identified.

Shaken, the victim went to the unit manager and the cursing continued. “She said we were going to lose jobs, that we didn’t have to be there because I didn’t know anything,” he said. The manager tried to defend the employee. “He tried to explain that I was learning and that no one is born knowing, but she kept humiliating me. The video doesn’t even show half of what happened.” The offenses lasted about 15 minutes.

Taken off work to recover, she returns to duty next week. The employee fears losing her job because of the repercussions. “When she started, the first thing I thought of was my job. But the store owner called me to talk and said it wasn’t my fault what happened. This is my first job and I want to keep working,” he said.

The young woman hired a lawyer and they work to identify the woman. The incident report must be registered this Thursday (13/1). “The victim is new to the network, she was in training. The client got stressed, started screaming and cursing. The incident was recorded by another client. Now we are going to try to identify the woman to take the necessary measures”, said criminal lawyer Luiz Antônio Calháo.

In a statement, McDonald’s stated that the chain is committed to promoting an environment of respect and is against any type of violence in its restaurants. “The Hadco franchisee, owner of the establishment where the incident took place, is investigating what happened and will adopt any appropriate measures”, said the text.

See the video: