Gas allowance: payment starts on the 18th; see schedule and program details | Economy

The payment of the gas aid starts on the 18th for families that are part of Auxílio Brasil. The January calendar was released this Thursday (13) by Caixa Econômica Federal. The benefit is worth R$ 52. Altogether, around 5.5 million will receive the benefit. Thus, payment will be made on the same dates as the Aid installments.

The payment of the gas allowance starts for beneficiaries with an end of social registration number (NIS) 1 and goes until January 31, with payment for those who have a NIS ending in 0.

The gas aid was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro in November. This is an aid that helps low-income families to buy the 13 kg gas cylinder.

See the January calendar:

The cards and passwords used for the Auxílio Brasil withdrawal can be used to receive the gas allowance. Withdrawals can be made at lottery, Caixa Aqui correspondents and self-service terminals.

The benefit can also be released in digital social savings from Caixa Tem.

The beneficiary will have 120 days to make the withdrawal from the date of availability of the amounts.

The beneficiary can check the availability of the benefit through the Auxílio Brasil apps, through Caixa Tem or by calling 111.

Who is entitled to the benefit

Families enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the federal government (CadÚnico), with monthly family income per capita less than or equal to half the national minimum wage (R$ 606);

Families that have, among their members residing in the same household, who receive the Benefit of Continued Provision of social assistance, the BPC, which provides for a monthly minimum wage (R$ 1,212) to the disabled person and the elderly aged 65 years or older who prove that they do not have the means to provide for their own maintenance or their family.

The law establishes that the aid will be granted “preferably to families with women victims of domestic violence who are under the monitoring of urgent protective measures”.

The beneficiaries will receive, every two months, the amount corresponding to at least 50% of the national average resale price of the 13 kg cylinder. This average price is published by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Taking into account that the payment is made every two months and according to the Auxílio Brasil calendar, the schedule for the rest of the year looks like this:

The program will last for 5 years. Thus, as the payment will be every two months, the forecast is that 30 installments will be paid.

The forecast was to serve up to 19 million families – 14.6 million families from CadÚnico who received Auxílio Brasil in December and 4.7 million covered by the BPC. But, as the number of beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil rose to 17.5 million this month, the expected public rose to 22 million.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, families will enter the program gradually, until all beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil are covered. The forecast for this to happen is until September 2023.

In the first 90 days, priority for the payment of the gas aid will be given to the beneficiaries of thethe Aid Brasill with lower per capita income and greater number of family members.

The gas aid will use the Cadastro Único and BPC databases to make the payment. Therefore, there will be no possibility of signing up to receive the benefit.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, there will be a bimonthly review of the beneficiaries, which can lead to the cancellation of the benefit if the families fail to meet the program’s requirements.