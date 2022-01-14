German court convicts former Syrian colonel of crimes against humanity | World

A court in Germany on Thursday sentenced a former Syrian colonel to life in prison for crimes against humanity.

Anwar Raslan, 58, was found guilty of overseeing the murder of 27 people at the Al Khatib detention center in Damascus. The crimes against humanity allegedly took place in 2011 and 2012 – during the early stages of the civil war in Syria.

Anwar Raslan, the first ex-Syrian officer tried for crimes against humanity

Raslan has been singled out by German prosecutors as responsible for overseeing the “brutal and systematic torture” of at least 4,000 people in the General Intelligence Service prison. The defendant was charged with overseeing interrogations, including “electric shocks”, beatings with “fists, wires and whips”, rape and sexual abuse, and sleep deprivation.

Prosecutors said Raslan assigned interrogators and prison guards to duty at the famous prison and determined its working procedures. He would also have been aware of the extent of the torture. The ill-treatment had served to coerce confessions and obtain information, the prosecution said.

The prosecution had demanded life imprisonment, asking the court to exclude any release within the first 15 years due to the seriousness of the crimes.

The former colonel denied committing torture or giving instructions to others to commit torture. Last week, lawyers for Raslan asked the court to acquit their client, claiming he had never personally tortured anyone, and had defected in late 2012.

The case against Raslan took place under the principle of universal jurisdiction, allowing the prosecution of possible war crimes committed by foreigners in other countries.

Defendants fled Syria to Germany

The trial at the Koblenz Higher Regional Court, which began in April 2020, with two defendants, is the first in the world to connect alleged crimes against humanity with the Syrian state itself.

The youngest of the defendants, a Syrian identified as Eyad A., was sentenced to four and a half years in prison in February last year for complicity in a crime against humanity. He was found guilty of helping to bring 30 anti-government protesters to Al Khatib’s torture prison.

Both men – considered to be members of Bashar al-Assad’s regime – were arrested in Germany in 2019 after fleeing Syria.