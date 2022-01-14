Gil do Vigor gets a new mission on the reality show; know what it is

The team of commentators Big Brother Brazil (BBB 22) gained a weight boost. It is the former BBB and economist from Pernambuco Gilberto Nogueira, the Gil do Vigor. Phenomenon of the last edition, the former participant will comment on everything that happens in reality on gshow, alongside Tati Machado.

“I will be gossiping, doing lives. I really want to talk, I want to rejoice. I’m very excited”, Gil told presenter Ana Maria Braga, on Mais Você, this Thursday (13).

In addition to Gil, other ex-BBBs will also have special missions in this edition of the reality. The digital influencer Rafa Kaliman is the newest member of the team of presenters of the BBB 22. A former participant in the reality show, in 2020, she will join Ana Clara Lima and Rhudson Victor on the BBB Network, which brings together online or pay TV attractions to reflect what happens inside the most watched house in Brazil.

The ex-BBB will lead the BBB Chat, which, traditionally, guarantees the first contact of the eliminated person with the public every Tuesday, after the TV Globo program. In the program broadcast live on Gshow and Globoplay, the former participant watches videos that marked his trajectory, answers questions from fans and reacts to what happened while he was confined.

The famous “gift of the eliminated” is also guaranteed in the new season, in addition, of course, to the first-hand accounts of everything the participant lived in the game.

Rafa celebrated his debut in the role. She stated that her arrival at the BBB Network resembles the feeling of returning home. “But now peeking too (laughs),” he noted.

“I want to put myself in the listening position to extract good reports about their experience from each eliminated person. Just as I want to hear and have exchanges with the public. This chat is also with those who are at home and I want to have them more and more together”, he added.

Where is Ana Clara going?

Ana Clara won new challenges in 2022: in addition to commanding ‘BBB – A Eliminação’ for the first time, on Multishow, the presenter will command a new program: ‘Fora da Casa’ will air live, on Gshow and Globoplay , on Thursdays, right after the TV Globo program.

In the attraction, the ex-BBB 17 will receive guests to debate and speculate about the game, with good humor and a new look at the ex-sister or the recently eliminated ex-brother. The program also shows exclusive content from before the participant’s entry into the house and addresses the ex-BBB’s new routine and his first days out of confinement.

“I’m very excited! It will be my fourth season and, this time, we have this new show. I’m sure the audience will really enjoy it. I hope the crowd welcomes this project with open arms and enjoys it with us”, celebrated the presenter.

‘Parada BBB’ is still under the command of Rhudson Victor, who returns for his second season on the team. In the attraction, Rhudson echoes everything that happens in the most watched house in Brazil with a fun look and focusing on social networks: what hit the web, the memes, the reaction of anonymous and famous fans.

When does the BBB start?



The most watched reality show on Brazilian TV, TV Globo’s Big Brother Brasil (BBB), will start on January 17th. With the presentation of Tadeu Schmidt, the reality has great expectations from the fans. And the Rádio Jornal website provides full coverage of BBB 22.

Who should participate in BBB 22?

So far, TV Globo has not officially released the names of BBB 22 participants. Despite this, journalists specializing in celebrities take some names for granted. They are the main ones:

Ellen Roche (Former House of Artists and actress)

Pedro Scooby (Surfer)

Jade Picon (Influencer)

Dudu Azevedo (Actor)

Brunna Goncalves (Ballerina)

Naiara Azevedo (sertaneja singer)

Sammy Lee (digital influencer)

Artur Aguiar (actor)

Diego Hypólito and Douglas Souza, two Brazilian athletes, are no longer certain. In Diego’s case, he already had all the contracts signed, but he would have gone back to participating in the BBB, claiming “other projects” for friends and family.