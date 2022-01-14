Giovanna Lancellotti sensualizes with a white bikini when posing for clicks in Noronha

On vacation in Noronha, actress Giovanna Lancellotti made the web’s temperature rise with the new records

Artists are rocking Fernando de Noronha!

Who didn’t stay out was Giovanna Lancellotti (28), who collected praise with the new clicks shared on his social network this Thursday, 13.

Wearing only a white bikini, the muse displays her sculptural body in clicks lying in front of the archipelago’s postcard.

The person responsible for the records was the photographer loved by the famous, japonã, better known as ‘neuron‘.

“Hey noronha…“, wrote Gio in the publication’s caption.

There was no lack of praise for the actress, coming from artist friends and followers.

“Oh beauty!” praised the actress Leticia Spiller, who is vacationing in Orlando with his family.

“This girl is so pretty“, wrote the person responsible for the clicks, Iaponã. “Cat“, said the model from Bahia Samile.

“You are very beautiful“, “too hot” and “it turned out beautiful” were some of the comments left by the actress’s admirers.

Giovanna Lancellotti enjoys a boat ride and rocks a bikini

The actress shared several other vacation records, including special clicks of a boat ride to say goodbye to paradise. “See you soon, Noronha. I leave a part of my heart on this island”, wrote the brunette in the post made on Instagram.

Check out the muse’s special clicks in front of Noronha’s postcard





