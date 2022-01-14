Gleici Damasceno calls Rhudson Victor handsome and the presenter of #RedeBBB jokes: ‘Afterwards I send you direct’ | BBB network

Gleici Damasceno, champion of the BBB18, was one of the guests of the #RedeBBB this Thursday afternoon, 1/13, during a warm-up live for BBB22. As soon as she entered the broadcast, the ex-BBB exchanged statements with Rhudson Victor and called the presenter beautiful.
“I was nervous, a handsome man like that praising me live,” she said.
Gleici Damasceno was one of the guests of #RedeBBB this Thursday, 1/13 — Photo: Gshow and Globoplay
Nervous at Gleici’s praise, he joked that he was short of breath and would need his inhaler because he has asthma. On the other hand, Rafa Kalimann, who was also present on the program alongside Rhudson, put ‘pile’ on the two and revealed that his friend has quite a crush on the BBB18 champion.
“We’re in a corporate moment. I’m nervous right now. Guys, I’m asthmatic, let’s help before I get my inhaler,” he said awkwardly.
“You are the crush from Rhudson, I’m helping, man”, said Rafa, clearly enjoying the situation.
The two followed the interview and, in the end, Rhudson joked: ‘I’ll send you direct’. [mensagem privada nas redes sociais]. Gleici replied: “Bring it on, I’ll be waiting.”
Anxiety for BBB22 and memories of BBB18
About the new edition, which starts next Monday, 1/17, the former BBB said: “I think I’m already nervous, I’ve stopped being anxious.. it’s a mess! The expectations are those, that it’s a good program, that it has bullshit, that it is a good edition for us to have fun.”
Kaysar lifts Gleici after the result is announced — Photo: Paulo Belote/TV Globo
She also recalled remarkable moments that she lived in the house, such as the Paredão Falso, which she participated.
“There were peaks of emotion that made me crazy. It was just my body, my soul was not present. When I entered and left the room, those were the moments that moved me the most. The victory was another emotion. it was the False Wall.”
Gleici celebrated his fake elimination a lot — Photo: Gshow
