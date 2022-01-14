Gleici declares himself to Rhudson on the ‘BBB Network’ and hears an invitation

The “BBB 18” champion, Gleici Damasceno, 26, was one of the guests of the warm-up broadcast before the premiere of “Big Brother Brasil 22”. During the chat on “Rede BBB” this afternoon, the former BBB declared herself to the presenter rhudson Victor and called him handsome.

As soon as he entered the live, Gleici shot to the presenter: “I was nervous, a handsome man like that praising me live”, he said.

Nervous with the declaration of the champion of “BBB 18”, he joked that he was short of breath and would need his inhaler because he has asthma. “We’re in a corporate moment. I’m nervous right now. Guys, I’m asthmatic, let’s help before I get my firecracker”, he joked.

Rafa Kalimann, who also hosted the program alongside Rhudson, encouraged the two and confessed that his friend has a crush on Gleici. “You’re Rhudson’s crush, I’m helping, man,” Rafa said.

The two continued the interview and, in the end, Rhudson joked and announced an invitation to Gleici: ‘I’ll send you direct’. [mensagem privada nas redes sociais]. She replied: “Bring it on, I’ll be waiting.”

New Edition

The former BBB said that she has several feelings with the new edition of the program, such as nervousness and anxiety. “It’s a mess! The expectations are those, that it is a good program, that it has bullshit, that it is a good edition for us to have fun”, affirmed Gleici.

She also remembered remarkable moments that she lived in the house, such as the false wall that she participated during the 18th edition.

“There were peaks of emotion that made me crazy. It was just my body, my soul was not present. When I entered and left the room, those were the moments that moved me the most. The victory was another emotion. it was the false wall”, he said.

Rafa Kalimann’s debut

Rafa’s debut presenting “Rede BBB” featured a gaffe highlighted by fans of the attraction: the runner-up of “BBB 20” forgot the name of Rhudson Victor, who also runs the program shown on Globoplay.

“A moment to think about how it’s going to be, it’s all very new. I told Dani and […] anyway, I asked them to create a group and send the biggest hate”, he said during the program pointing to his colleague, who laughed at the situation.

“I can’t stand to see it so embarrassing,” said one of the people who followed the attraction in a comment on Twitter. “I also forget people’s names at the worst times,” joked another in the sequence.

At the end of the program, the former BBB thanked for the opportunity and assumed that she was nervous before the premiere.

“I want to say that I’m very happy with the invitation and the trust of the entire ‘Rede BBB’ team in me. I just want to have fun, play, joke, play with you, bring you close, and just be Rafa”, he said.

The digital influencer also highlighted that it should take time to assimilate the new role. “I’m still understanding all this here”, he said after the thanks.

Rafa Kalimann will also present “Bbate-Papo BBB” during the 22nd season of the reality show. In the live program, the eliminated live watches videos that marked his trajectory, answers questions from fans and reacts to what happened while he was confined.